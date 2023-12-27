The best TFT Set 10 comps in patch 13.24: Top meta builds

Set 10 for Teamfight Tactics has been out for quite some time, here are some of the strongest comps available in Patch 13.24.

Teamfight Tactics’ 10th set has been fully launched to the live servers. The musical-inspired set hosts bands of all shapes, sizes, and genres. Harnessing these multi-faceted artists is the key to victory, crafting a composition to beat out the rest.

Looking for some powerful team comps to play in Patch 13.24 of Teamfight Tactics? We’ve got you covered.

Of course, it’s always a great idea to play flexibly around your items, augments, and shops, but these comps here are the best for grabbing consistent top 4s.

Best TFT comps in patch 13.24

Sentinel Spellweavers

LoLChess.gg Sentinel Spellweavers is arguably one of the strongest late game comps at the moment.

Sentinels and spellweavers go hand in hand together. This fantastic composition utilizes the tankiness of the Sentinel trait with the high damage output of Spellweavers to create a strong front-to-back composition that slowly burns through enemy teams.

This comp requires you to hit at least level 8 in order to roll for a Headliner Sentinel Blitzcrank or a Spellweaver Ahri. This means preserving your life total as much as you can whilst you maintain a strong economy to hit level 8. Once you’re there, roll down for either Headliner and set up your comp.

Items-wise you’ll want any Blue Buff, Nashor’s Tooth, and Hextech Gunblade on Ahri. This provides her with fast casts and healing on damage, letting her keep your frontline nice and healthy while she dishes out charms.

Country Moshers

LolChess.gg Country Moshers is a powerful reroll comp that’s easy to pilot.

Country was one of the strongest traits on the PBE release of Set 10. Since that time it’s dropped a bit in power, but remains a powerful option for those who love AD-focused reroll comps.

This team composition mostly revolves around slow rolling at level 7. This gets you the highest chance of finding Vex, Samira, Amumu, Urgot, and Sett. Three starring these units will net you a good chance at winning the game and doesn’t require as much thinking as a higher level comp.

This comp is pretty item-dependent, however, as both Samira and Urgot need rather specific items to work well. Samira generally requires a Last Whisper and Infinity Edge to work well with her passive, whilst Urgot needs tanky frontline items like Titan’s Resolve and Sterak’s Gage.

EDM Moshers

LolChess.gg EDM Moshers is an up and coming comp that revolves mostly around Jax.

EDM Moshers is an up-and-coming build that has really popped off recently. The build mainly revolves around getting a 3-star Jax, who is capable of dealing massive damage and carrying a fight.

The main issue with EDM Moshers is it requires you to have an EDM Headliner Jax, without it the comp doesn’t work. You’ll need at least 5 EDM in order to have your Jax copy its ability onto as many units as possible. Staying a lower level is ideal with this comp, as you’ll need to hit 3-star Jax as early as possible.

Item-wise, Jax works the best with frontline AP items like Titan’s Resolve, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Hand of Justice, which provide a good amount of healing and damage. The rest of the items should go to Lux, which uses any AP items like Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet well.

Big Shots

LolChess.gg Big Shots is the classic comp if you love ADCs and late game carries.

If AD carries are more your speed Big Shots have been making waves as one of the strongest contenders in this patch. Big Shots mainly revolve around Ezreal and Jhin as your primary carries, with tanky units like Illaoi, Thresh, and Yorick standing guard.

Big Shots requires you to hit a higher level to look for Headliner Big Shot Ezreal, meaning you’ll need to stay relatively healthy until level 8. This means slamming items or playing a strong early board and then pivoting into the comp, to ensure you have a high enough health pool heading into the late game.

Blue Buff, Red Buff, and Infinity Edge are best friends with Ezreal, allowing him to fire off devastating Mystic Shots in quick succession. Tank items should be placed on Illaoi, with any other AD items being placed on Jhin.