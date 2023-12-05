Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.24 notes: Jazz and Country nerfs, more

Patch 13.24 for Teamfight Tactics brings a heap of changes to shift the meta slightly as the devs prepare for the Vegas LAN taking place in December.

Teamfight Tactics’ tenth set has hit the live servers for a bit of time now, with a meta already settling in. Several comps have made their way to the top of the charts, with Jazz proving that it’s the strongest trait available at the moment.

Riot is looking to make a few adjustments to the current top comps to get the game in a more balanced spot for the Vegas TFT LAN coming up in December. As such Patch 13.24 is a more minor one, with the devs hoping to bring down some of the stronger comps so that more variety can arise.

When is TFT Patch 13.24 going live?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.24. This will be on Wednesday, 6th December. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in Patch 13.24?

Jazz Nerfs

Jazz has risen as one of the strongest traits in set 10. The trait that focuses on splashing in as many traits as possible has easily become the go-to for high-power comps that can decimate the late game. Riot is taking a bit of power away from Jazz in Patch 13.24 so that more variety can enter the meta.

Riot Games Bard has become a bit too strong for their own good, resulting in nerfs to them and Jazz.

Country Nerfs

Alongside nerfs to Jazz, Country is also receiving a bit of a hit in this patch. Country has seen a decent amount of play, with Samira and Urgot forming a formidable pair that’s capable of granting you an easy top four. Because of this Riot is also taking a bit of power away from the trait, hoping a new meta will sprout as a result.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.24 Notes

Systems

Portals Renamed

1st Augment Gold ⇒ Golden Prelude

1st Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Prelude

3rd Augment Gold ⇒ Golden Finale

3rd Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Finale

All Silver Augments ⇒ Silver Symphony

All Gold Augments ⇒ Golden Symphony

All Prismatic Augments ⇒ Prismatic Symphony

Gold Per Augment ⇒ Augment Payout

Gold Per Item ⇒ Item Payout

3-Cost Start ⇒ 3-Cost Champion

Triple Champion Start ⇒ 3 Champions

Player Health Increase ⇒ Larger Legends

Double Item Carousel ⇒ Loaded Carousels

Large Changes

Traits

8-Bit AD Per Stack: 3.5/6/10% ⇒ 4.5/7.5/12%

8-Bit Grand Prize Score: 456789 ⇒ 345678

Country 3 Attack Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

Country 5 Country Omnivamp Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

Guardian max Health Shield ratio: 30/50/70% ⇒ 25/40/60%

Jazz max HP Per Trait: 2/3/4% ⇒ 1.5/2/3%

Jazz bonus Damage Per Trait: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1.5/2%

Units: Tier 1

Kennen Shock and Awe Damage: 160/240/360 ⇒ 145/215/325

K’Sante max Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40

K’Sante Block the Haters AD ratio: 700% ⇒ 800%

Yasuo Synthesizer Strike AD ratio: 275% ⇒ 290%

Units: Tier 3

Yone HP: 750 ⇒ 800

Yone Pop Off AD ratio: 200/200/205% ⇒ 210/210/215%

Units: Tier 4

Akali (True Damage) AS: 0.85 ⇒ 0.9

Akali (True Damage) Three Point Strike AD ratio: 250/250/500% ⇒ 275/275/550%

Caitlyn Champ Hunt AD ratio: 375/375/750% ⇒ 390/390/800%

Ezreal AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85

Ezreal Crash the Party small shots (1st and 2nd cast) AD ratio: 330/330/660% ⇒ 350/350/700%

Viego Riff of the Ruined King Slam AD ratio: 150/150/300% ⇒ 200/200/400%

Zed Shadow Dance shadow clone AD ratio: 175/175/350% ⇒ 185/185/370%

Units: Tier 5

Kayn AS: 0.85 ⇒ 0.95

Kayn Fear the Reaper Damage: 380/575/4000 ⇒ 400/600/4000

Ziggs Mana nerf: 30/70 ⇒ 30/75

Ziggs Chaos Theory extra small bombs per cast: 2 ⇒ 1

Headliners

Kennen: 75 HP 4% Max HP Heal ⇒ 75 HP 2% Max HP Heal

Bard: Doot Damage: 95/140/215 ⇒ 85/125/190

Katarina: 200 HP 45% Bounce Damage ⇒ 150 HP 25% Bonus Damage

Miss Fortune: 25% AD ⇒ 20% AD

Samira: 15% AD 10% Crit ⇒ 5% AD 10% Crit

Sett: 250 HP ⇒ 150 HP

Zac: 150 HP 10 AP ⇒ 200 HP 15 AP

Ziggs: 5 AP 10 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP 5 Mana Reduction

Augments

Bigger Shot (Big Shot) (Bugfix) no longer does more damage than intended to the primary target.

Good For Something I (Bugfix): Now correctly has a 30% drop chance instead of 50%.

Reach the Summit when you reach Level 9: gain 50 XP ⇒ gain 10 gold and 50 XP

Young Wild & Free (Bugfix): Now correctly drops gold. Lowered to 2 gold from 3 gold

Live for Danger (Edgelord) Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Ramping Rhythm (Rapidfire) now starts Rapidfire champs at 3 stacks immediately

Submit to the Pit (Mosher) Armor, MR, AD, AP, AS: 3 ⇒ 5

That’s Jazz Baby (Jazz) HP Per Stack: 40 ⇒ 20

That’s Jazz Baby (Jazz) AS Per Stack: 3% ⇒ 2%

Binary Airdrop: Grants a component ⇒ Grants 2 gold

Endless Hordes max HP Reduction: 15% ⇒ 20%

Going Long now additionally grants 8 gold immediately

Infernal Contract Gold: 75g ⇒ 90g

Small Changes

Traits

Brawler max HP: 20/40/80% ⇒ 20/45/85%

Crowd Diver Bonus Damage: 5/30/70% ⇒ 5/30/60%

Executioner Critical Strike Damage: 15/30/45% ⇒ 5/25/45%

Units