Patch 14.14 for Teamfight Tactics will introduce a tonne of new changes to the auto battler. As the last patch for Set 11 Inkborn Fables, the devs are focusing more on the fun aspects.

The “for fun” patch of Teamfight Tactics has finally arrived. Patch 14.14 brings a slew of changes to Riot’s popular auto battler, many of which are focused on pulling off the extremes and breaking the game. This includes new breakpoints for traits and guaranteeing that five encounters will spawn each game.

When is TFT Patch 14.14 going live?

TFT Patch 14.14 will launch alongside the main release of League of Legends’ next patch on July 17, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.14?

Encounter changes

Encounters were the biggest part of Set 11 and were the main mechanic that warped and shifted how you would tackle each match. The number of encounters that would occur would vary from game to game, meaning some would be wildly warped, while others would just be a normal round.

The devs are making a change in Patch 14.14 to ensure that all five encounters will spawn each game, almost guaranteeing that whacky shenanigans will take place.

For fun changes

Riot Games Riven will become a fantastic carry thanks to the mana buff she received in Patch 14.14.

The devs have also introduced new breakpoints for several tiers and a couple of more goofy changes to encourage players to experiment with the set before it leaves. This includes buffs to Alune’s AD and mana changes for Riven.

TFT Patch 14.14 notes

Encounters

Every game will now have 5 Encounters

The following Encounters are more likely to occur: Darius – Spoils of War, Kobuko – Dance with me, Jax – Support or Artifact, Kaisa – Golden Remover or 5g, Kha’Zix – XP costs 3g, Lee Sin – Treasure Armory, Ornn – Artifact Armory, Sett – Did you know? Working out with Sett makes you BIGGER, Tristana – Grants Gold, Yorick – Rerolls cost 1g, Zoe – Only odd levels, Zyra – 3 of the same component

The following encounters are less likely to occur: Ashe – Know next opponent, Lillia – Shift Augments, Ornn – Artifact Carousel, Yorick – Rerolls cost 1g for a limited time

Encounter Effect Changes

Dancing with Kobuko now gives even more rewards

Tristana gives even more gold

Fishing with Tahm Kench is now easier to hit the highest tier of loot

Traits

[NEW] Behemoth: Added 8 Behemoth which gives 115 Armor and Magic Resistance

[NEW] Behemoth 8: Behemoths also become Behemoth getting 50% larger.

Fortune Stage 3 Base Luck: 2 >>> 3

Fortune Maximum Fortune cashout luck breakpoint: 250 >>> 225

[NEW] Warden: Added 8 Warden which gives 45% Damage Reduction

[NEW] Warden 8: Wardens now look out for you, allowing you to see which Tactician you fight against next.

Sniper Damage increase per hex: 8/18/35% >>> 8/17.9/34.7%

Units

Tier 1

Jax max Mana buff: 20/60 >>> 0/40

Kobuko AS: 0.5 >>> 0.6

Kobuko will now get bigger when you have Lucky Paws (Augment)

Malphite AS: 0.55 >>> 0.65

Rek’Sai Mana buff: 40/90 >>> 40/80

Rek’Sai Ability damage: 70/90/120% AP + 12% HP >>> 70/90/120% AP + 15% HP

Sivir Ability duration: 6/7/8 seconds >>> 6/8/10 seconds

Yasuo Ability shield: 225/250/300 + 50/60/75% Armor/MR >>> 225/250/300 + 60/75/100%

Armor/MR

Tier 2

Aatrox Ability healing: 120/150/200% AP >>> 180/210/270% AP

Riven Mana: 0/25 >>> 0/20

Tier 3