TFT Patch 14.13 early notes: Golden item remover, balance changes, more
Patch 14.13 of Teamfight Tactics is arriving soon on the live servers, the new patch is set to bring quality-of-life changes to the Golden Item remover among smaller balance tweaks. The upcoming patch is a relatively minor one, with only one major change coming to the Golden Item remover.
Balance wise Kai’sa is receiving a bit of love as the only unit in this patch receiving an update. Fated’s Syndra Ahri pairing is also being nerfed and a couple of hero traits for Garen and Shen are getting their power dropped ever so slightly.
When is TFT Patch 14.13 going live?
TFT Patch 14.13 will launch alongside the main release of League of Legends’ next patch on June 26, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.13?
Golden Item Remover QoL change
The Golden Item Remover is a more recent addition to Teamfight Tactics that lets players remove items from their team over and over again. This powerful item completely removes the need for other regular removers, so the devs are adding in a QoL change that will automatically convert them to reforgers.
Balance Changes
Patch 14.13 also hosts a minor amount of balance changes for the auto battler including nerfs and buffs to several traits, units, augments, and items.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.13 notes
Traits
Fated
- Ahri AP bonus decreased: 30 >>> 27
- Syndra damage bonus decreased: 11% >>> 10%
Inkshadow
- Damage Amp & Reduction increased: 5/15/20% >>> 5/16/22%
Sniper
- Damage per hex increased: 8/17/33% >>> 8/18/35%
Champions
Kai’sa
- Attack speed increased: 0.8% >>> 0.85%
Items
Cursed Blade
- Disabled
Luden’s Tempest (Artifact)
- AD and AP increased: 35 >>> 40
Prowler’s Claw (Artifact)
- AD increased: 30% >>> 40%
Rapid Firecannon (Artifact)
- Attack speed increased: 60% >>> 75%
Augment
Silver Ticket
- Now grants 3 gold
Built Different II
- HP increased: 220/300/380/480 >>> 240/330/420/530
Ethereal Blades
- Damage amp decreased: 100% >>> 85%
Mulched
- Damage amp increased: 5% >>> 8%
Storied Champion
- Ability bonus true damage reduced: 50% >>> 45%