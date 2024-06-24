TFT Patch 14.13 early notes: Golden item remover, balance changes, more

Patch 14.13 of Teamfight Tactics is arriving soon on the live servers, the new patch is set to bring quality-of-life changes to the Golden Item remover among smaller balance tweaks. The upcoming patch is a relatively minor one, with only one major change coming to the Golden Item remover.

Balance wise Kai’sa is receiving a bit of love as the only unit in this patch receiving an update. Fated’s Syndra Ahri pairing is also being nerfed and a couple of hero traits for Garen and Shen are getting their power dropped ever so slightly.

When is TFT Patch 14.13 going live?

TFT Patch 14.13 will launch alongside the main release of League of Legends’ next patch on June 26, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.13?

Golden Item Remover QoL change

The Golden Item Remover is a more recent addition to Teamfight Tactics that lets players remove items from their team over and over again. This powerful item completely removes the need for other regular removers, so the devs are adding in a QoL change that will automatically convert them to reforgers.

Balance Changes

Patch 14.13 also hosts a minor amount of balance changes for the auto battler including nerfs and buffs to several traits, units, augments, and items.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.13 notes

Traits

Fated

Ahri AP bonus decreased: 30 >>> 27

Syndra damage bonus decreased: 11% >>> 10%

Inkshadow

Damage Amp & Reduction increased: 5/15/20% >>> 5/16/22%

Sniper

Damage per hex increased: 8/17/33% >>> 8/18/35%

Champions

Kai’sa

Attack speed increased: 0.8% >>> 0.85%

Items

Cursed Blade

Disabled

Luden’s Tempest (Artifact)

AD and AP increased: 35 >>> 40

Prowler’s Claw (Artifact)

AD increased: 30% >>> 40%

Rapid Firecannon (Artifact)

Attack speed increased: 60% >>> 75%

Augment

Silver Ticket

Now grants 3 gold

Built Different II

HP increased: 220/300/380/480 >>> 240/330/420/530

Ethereal Blades

Damage amp decreased: 100% >>> 85%

Mulched

Damage amp increased: 5% >>> 8%

Storied Champion