All new TFT Set 6.5 champions & traits coming in Neon Nights Mid-Set update

Riot has revealed the new champions and traits coming in TFT Set 6.5, with the Neon Nights Mid-Set update set to introduce more than 20 new units and plenty of new synergies. Here’s a list of them all, as well as what they do.

TFT Set 6.5 is around the corner. Named Neon Nights, the Mid-Set update is primed to be the biggest in Teamfight Tactics history, with more than 20 new champions being added, a handful of traits, and more innovation than ever.

With a bevy of changes to the Gizmos & Gadgets roster, here’s what we know about all the new TFT Set 6.5 champions and traits coming in the Neon Nights Mid-Set update.

Advertisement

New champions in TFT Set 6.5

More than 20 new champions are expected in TFT Set 6.5. This includes some familiar faces, some new names ⁠— even units from outside of League of Legends ⁠— all of whom are “ushering in the new era of Hextech” in the words of developer ‘Craftbrew’ during Riot’s January 19 dev drop.

The big one is Silco: the Zaun undercity kingpin who was a crux of the Arcane TV show story will be making his debut in-game in Teamfight Tactics. He is the first champion the developers have had to make from scratch given he’s currently not in League of Legends.

Read More: The best TFT Set 6 comps

However, two new champions are making their debut too in Alistar and Corki. This means every single League of Legends champion except one, Rammus, has now appeared in a TFT set (excluding the just-released Zeri).

Advertisement

Here’s a full list of champions currently revealed for the TFT Set 6.5 update.

Alistar

Brand

Corki

Draven

Gnar

Irelia

Jarvan IV

Kha’Zix

Lucian

Nocturne

Rek’Sai

Sejuani

Silco

Sivir

Syndra

Sion, Lux, Yuumi, more being removed in Neon Nights Mid-Set update

To make way for the new roster, some champions will have to be removed. While Riot hasn’t explicitly said goodbye to any specific champions, by looking at the gameplay trailer it’s clear most of the Academy and Imperial units will be removed in TFT Set 6.5.

Sion, Lux, Yuumi, and more are on the chopping block for Neon Nights, with more to be revealed as the update nears.

New traits in TFT Set 6.5

Two new traits were the focus of Riot’s January 19 dev drop ⁠— Debonair and Hextech. While Riot didn’t dive into specific details of what these traits will bring, the developers loosely eluded to their powers.

Advertisement

Debonair champions will utilize “futuristic concoctions” to pop off, while Hextech units will bring the Hexcore more into play with disruptive pulses dropping every couple of seconds.

Here’s a full list of traits currently revealed for the TFT Set 6.5 update.

Debonair

Hextech

Academy, Imperial traits disappear in Neon Nights Mid-Set update

Riot have highlighted two main traits which will be removed in TFT Set 6.5: Academy and Imperial. While both have been meta at times during Gizmos & Gadgets, from Katarina to Samira, it won’t be surviving the Mid-Set update.

However, just because the two traits are being removed doesn’t mean all the champions are going. Based on early gameplay footage, Leona will be reworked into a Debonair, while Swain still remains for TFT Set 6.5.

Advertisement

TFT Set 6.5 will be released onto the PBE in the coming weeks.