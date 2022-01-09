Everything we know about League’s upcoming Zaun support: Abilities, release date

League of Legends’ 159th champion has been teased, with a new support hailing from Zaun being revealed briefly during the Season 12 launch livestream. Here’s what we know about their abilities, lore, release date, and more.

League of Legends Season 12 is launching with a bang ⁠— of the electric kind ⁠— with Zeri’s release on January 20. However, after that, Riot has big plans for their upcoming releases in 2022.

The first of them will be a new support, filling a niche in the bright-and-bubbly enchanter category with a dark twist. Here’s what we know about League champion 159 ⁠— the upcoming Zaun support ⁠— including their abilities, lore, and release date.

Who is the upcoming Zaun support?

Riot opened up briefly on who the new Zaun support would be in League of Legends Season 12 during their opening day livestream on January 7.

The first focus was to create a new style of enchanter support. Dominated by shielders and healers like Sona, Lulu, Nami, Yuumi, Janna and more, the new support will break away from that thematic.

“There were a lot of lighthearted, colorful, good-aligned champions there, and we felt support players deserved something more sinister and dark to balance out that cherry brightness,” lead champion producer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles said.

Some have suggested the character could be Zaunite chem-baron Corina Veraza, who currently features as a card in Legends of Runeterra. Her robotic arm, shown off in her “Corina, Mastermind” card looks pretty close to the one in the teaser, minus the purple glows.

However, this is just a theory ⁠— and outside of the Zaun support having no ties to Arcane, that’s all we know about their backstory so far.

Zaun support abilities in League of Legends

While Riot haven’t outlined their abilities yet, one thing is clear: The developers are trying to fill a niche in the game’s enchanter support category. Her kit is likely to be quite skill-expressive, letting support players show off instead of lurking in the back of teamfights doing the dirty work.

“We also wanted to make a champion whose theme and kit makes support champions feel like the boss that they are,” Reav3 added.

We will update you on the new Zaun support’s abilities and kit once Riot makes them public later in League of Legends Season 12.

The Zaun support is teased in this video starting from 4:30.

Zaun support release date in League of Legends

The next Zaun support will be released later in League of Legends Season 12. They will be the next launch after AD carry Zeri, who is due to hit live servers on patch 12.2.

We will update you with all the news on League’s upcoming champions once Riot drops more details.