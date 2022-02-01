TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Pass II details: All rewards & missions in Set 6.5

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Pass II is coming with Set 6.5’s Neon Nights Mid-Set update. An array of new missions and rewards will be on offer as Riot tinkers with the battle pass formula. Here’s what you need to know.

With TFT Set 6.5 being Riot’s biggest Mid-Set update yet in terms of champions, traits, and Augments, the battle pass side of things is set to deliver on a similar standard. Riot has promised as much for now and into the future starting with Gizmos & Gadgets Pass II.

“We’re currently experimenting with different ways of how we design the battle pass, but there’s not much flexibility we have there because of tech restraints,” developer Christine Lai said in an interview. “This year we’re looking into ways we can make it more fun and diverse.

Advertisement

“We’re not done, we want to make it better with even more battle passes and event passes.”

With that being said, Riot hasn’t changed a lot of the formula for the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass ⁠— although there’s more exclusive rewards on offer compared to past sets. Here’s what we know.

How much does the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass cost?

Like every other TFT battle pass, the Gizmos & Gadgets II one for Set 6.5 will feature a Free and Premium track. The Premium one will offer more rewards, but there’s still a decent amount available on the free side.

There will be no change to the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass cost ⁠— it’ll still set you back 1295 RP on PC or $10 USD on mobile. If you find yourself grinding the Neon Nights update, it’ll be worth the investment due to the sheer number of rewards you receive.

Advertisement

However, don’t feel obliged to invest early: you earn experience at the same rate regardless of whether you pay at the start or not, so you can make the call later on whether to buy it or not.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass missions

Riot has not revealed exactly what missions will be included on the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass. Typically they’ll involve tinkering with the newly added champions, traits, and Augments, and are worth a healthy dose of experience.

We will update you with mission details as they’re made public.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass rewards

Much like the missions, Riot hasn’t handed out a detailed track of exactly what’ll be in the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass. However, players can expect the usual array of Little Legend eggs, Star Shards, Arenas, Booms, and more.

Advertisement

Riot are increasing the quality of some of the rewards for those who invest in the Premium pass though, including two new Arenas that are of a similar quality to those you can buy in the in-game store.

We’ll update this section with the exact rewards in the pass as they’re made available.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass release & expiry date

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets II pass will release on TFT patch 12.4 alongside the Neon Nights Mid-Set update. This is set to go live on February 16, 2022.

You have until then to grind for the currently-active pass, and you’ll have around three months to finish the Set 6.5 pass before Set 7’s release.