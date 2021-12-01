Arcane’s Silco leaked as new TFT champion ahead of Set 6.5 Mid-Set update

The first non-League of Legends champion is arriving in TFT ⁠— but he isn’t necessarily an outsider. Silco, the main villain from hit TV show Arcane, is set to join the TFT roster during Gizmos and Gadgets as part of February’s Set 6.5 Mid-Set update.

Teamfight Tactics is growing outside League of Legends – well, kind of.

Riot are planning on releasing the game’s first champion that didn’t originate from the autobattler, with Arcane star Silco set to join the convergence in TFT Set 6.5.

The villain from the hit TV show will launch as part of February 2022’s Mid-Set update, according to a blog post on Riot’s Korean website.

Given that Riot typically port champions over from League of Legends into TFT each Set, they had to build Silco’s model from the ground up to add him into Set 6.5.

“As Silco is the first unit that is not a League of Legends champion, it came with different challenges and opportunities during development,” Riot said on their Korean blog post, according to a translation.

“Porting League of Legends champions into Teamfight Tactics was a lot of work, but since Silco won’t be added to League of Legends, we had to start development from scratch.”

However, Riot were tightlipped about any details outside of Silco’s arrival into TFT. They did not share any details on Silco’s ability or his traits ⁠— just his model. However, they did tease he would be controlling the battlefield from the backlines, and that means there might be Shimmer in play too.

Silco Modeling at TFT set 6.5

※Silco is the first non-League of Legends unit, but more outsiders may join TFT in the future. Maybe, it could come from outside of Runeterra. pic.twitter.com/sdpWZz3g9x — SΞVΠ (@osevno) December 1, 2021

Silco’s addition comes ahead of three champions who are in League of Legends but haven’t made an appearance in TFT since its launch in 2019: Alistar, Corki, and Rammus.

Riot open to adding more non-LoL champions to TFT

Riot are leaving the door ajar to add more champions from outside League of Legends into Teamfight Tactics. They even said they would consider adding units from outside the Runeterra universe.

“Silco is the first non-League of Legends champion [in TFT], but more outsiders may join in the future. [They] might even come from outside Runeterra,” Riot hinted.

This opens up a near-limitless amount of possibilities for TFT’s future rosters. Riot might choose to adapt Legends of Runeterra cards, or even Valorant Agents, into TFT champions. We could see some crossovers too, just like Riot did during the recent Arcane event.

TFT Set 6.5 is set to launch some time in February 2022, with more details about the Gizmos and Gadgets Mid-Set update expected in the new year.