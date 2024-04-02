Teamfight Tactics patch 14.7 notes: Bard, Kog’Maw nerfs and more

TFT patch 14.7 brings the first balance changes of Inkborn Fables, with nerfs to Kog’Maw, Bard, and several other over-performers like Ghostly. Here are the patch notes.

The next patch of Teamfight Tactics brings the first balance patch of Inkborn Fables. With the set already going through plenty of different metas, the devs are looking to smooth out the edges a bit by nerfing particularly strong comps.

When is TFT Patch 14.7 going live?

Teamfight Tactics’ new patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 14.7 on April 3rd. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.7?

Nerfs across the board

Several units and traits are being nerfed in this patch, TFT is in a reroll meta at the moment, with comps like Bard Reroll, Kog’Maw reroll, and Caitlyn Senna Reroll dominating the meta. As such Riot is looking to cut these down to size a bit, nerfing their units or traits.

Sentinels

Instead of training dummies, Riot is introducing Sentinels that will help fight for the player. Not only do they tank and hold items like regular training dummies, but they can fight back and also have their own unique ability, making them a welcome addition to anyone’s army.

TFT Patch 14.7 notes

Encounters

The following encounters will be seen less often: Sett (BIGGER) Carousel, Bard Opening, Lillia Augments Shuffled Opening, Cho’Gath Shop Slot Trade, Rakan Recombobulate

Lowered the amount of time carousel Encounters like Sett/Sivir/Trist take

Aatrox Gold, Experience, or Health choice: Gold: 10g ⇒ 8g

Alune Unit Cost buffs Two Cost: 200 HP, 20% AS ⇒ 180 HP, 18% AS

Alune Unit Cost buffs Four Cost: 100 HP, 10% AS ⇒ 120 HP, 12% AS

Irelia Free Carousel delay before player release: 6.75s ⇒ 9s

Tahm Kench Item or Component Gold: 10g ⇒ 8g

Teemo Win or Lose Prediction reward for win: 14g ⇒ 10g

Wukong 6 Radiant Items: Rascal’s Glove is now excluded from potential items.

Sett Squatting (Little Legends can get swole, but in the end, they’re still little) Size increase: 1.4 ⇒ 0.7

Portals

Wandering Trainers has been renamed to Trainer Sentinels

Wandering Vendors has been renamed to Vendor Sentinels

Trainer Sentinels and Vendor Sentinels now grant a living Sentinel instead of a Training Dummy. The Sentinel will wear and benefit from their attached Emblems and Support Items. Sentinels are slightly stronger than Training Dummies and prefer not to be called Dummies. They can move around, attack, and cast an Ability (Sentinel Smash) that deals magic damage to their target. Similar to a Training Dummy, they will star up and get stronger as the game goes on.

The Wandering Trainer Augments can now be offered in the Trainer Sentinels Portal

The Escort Quest augment can now be offered in the Trainer Sentinels Portal and Vendor

Sentinel Portal

Loot

Stage 2 Prismatic Orb Masterwork Upgrade can no longer drop

Stage 2 Prismatic Orb: 2x Component Anvil + 3g ⇒ 2x Component Anvil + 4g

Stage 3/4 Prismatic Orb: Masterwork Upgrade + 5g ⇒ Masterwork Upgrade

Traits

Fortune 7 Piece Luck Bonus: 30 ⇒ 25

Lowered the value of the 7 Fortune Orbs a bit

Ghostly Damage per spectre: 5/12/20/35% ⇒ 5/10/16/32%

Heavenly Wukong bonus Attack Speed: 12% ⇒ 10%

Heavenly Emblem Omnivamp: 3% ⇒ 6%

Inkshadow Damage Amp and Damage Reduction: 5/10/10% ⇒ 5/10/20%

Inkshadow Tattoo of Bombardment Base AD & AS: 20% ⇒ 25%

Inkshadow Tattoo of Force Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 35

Inkshadow Tattoo of Fury Base AS: 25% ⇒ 30%

Inkshadow Tattoo of Toxin Poison Damage: 33% ⇒ 44%

Inkshadow Tattoo of Vitality % HP Heal & Damage: 2.5% ⇒ 3%

Storyweaver Scroll of Force now gives Kayle’s ability 50% more damage in addition to a wider area of effect.

Storyweaver Tome of Power Damage Amp: 10% ⇒ 20%

Storyweaver Talisman of Speed AS: 15% ⇒ 12%

Storyweaver Talisman of Aid Sunder/Shred: 30% ⇒ 20%

Storyweaver 3 Kayle on-hit magic damage: 20% AP ⇒ 18% AP

Storyweaver 3 Kayle ability cast damage: 150% AP ⇒ 140% AP

Storyweaver 5 Kayle AP Per Champion Star Level: 5/7.5/12/15/17.5 ⇒ 5/7.5/10/15/17.5

Storyweaver 7 Kayle AP Per Champion Star Level: 10/10/12/15/17.5 ⇒ 10/10/10/15/17.5

Altruist Armor/MR: 10/25/45 ⇒ 10/20/40

Arcanist AP for Arcanists: 20/45/80/125 ⇒ 20/50/85/125

The Artist’s easter Egg is easier to uncover

Reaper 4 Reaper bleed damage: 50% ⇒ 45%

Units – Tier 1

Kobuko Ability damage: 10% HP ⇒ 15% HP

Kog’Maw Ability casts per +1 range: 2 ⇒ 3

Kha’Zix Ability AD ratio: 310% ⇒ 340%

Sivir Ability duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

Yasuo Ability Shield: 175/200/250 + 100/110/125% Armor+MR ⇒ 175/200/250 + 50/60/75% Armor+MR

Units – Tier 2

Kindred Ability damage: 115/175/260% AP ⇒ 125/185/285% AP

Kindred Ability secondary damage: 65/100/155% AP ⇒ 70/105/165% AP

Lux Ability damage: 210/315/480% AP ⇒ 225/340/525% AP

Qiyana Ability AD ratio: 135% AD ⇒ 150% AD

Shen self damage reduction: 40/50/90% AP ⇒ 40/50/70% AP

Shen is no longer mana-locked if he uses all three empowered attacks before his ability duration expires.

Units – Tier 3

Bard Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Diana Mana: 70/120 ⇒ 50/100

Soraka Ability damage: 220/330/510% AP ⇒ 230/345/550% AP

Soraka Ability secondary damage: 110/165/255% AP ⇒ 120/180/290% AP

Thresh Fated Bonus Armor/MR: 20 ⇒ 18

Thresh Ability Shared Armor/MR: 30/30/35% ⇒ 15/15/20%

Tristana Ability AD buff: 45/45/50% ⇒ 50/50/60%

Units – Tier 4

Ashe AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Kai’Sa AD: 70 ⇒ 75

Morgana Ability damage: 250/375/1600% AP ⇒ 265/400/1600% AP

Units – Tier 5

Hwei Ability damage: 200/300/2000% AP ⇒ 180/270/2000% AP

Hwei Ability end healing: 100/150/1000% AP ⇒ 80/120/1000% AP

Xayah AD: 80 ⇒ 85

Augments

Sticks and Stones has been Disabled

Drop Blossom! now has a + version available on 3-2 that gives a 2-star Neeko.

Ethereal Blades now has a + version available on 3-2 that gives a 2-star Shen.

Everything Must Go has been re-enabled (was previously playable on PBE)

Fine Vintage no longer counts PVE rounds.

Midnight Siphon now has a + version available on 3-2 that gives a 2-star Yorick.

Midnight Siphon max Health additional Ability damage: 20% ⇒ 25%

Items

Gargoyle Stoneplate Base Armor/MR: 35 ⇒ 30

Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp 22% ⇒ 20%

Ionic Spark Health: 200 ⇒ 150

Morellonomicon Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 10%

Sterak’s Gage HP Gain: 20% ⇒ 25%

Support Items

Aegis of the Legion Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 25%

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Armor/MR: 20 ⇒ 30

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn no longer scales base AD with stage, only with star level.

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn now stars up to 2 stars on stage 4 (unchanged), and 3 stars on stage 5+

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn total AD value per stage: 80/80/173/225 ⇒ 80/80/120/180

Radiant Items