The next League of Legends champion, Zeri, has finally been revealed — although not as Riot intended. A new AD carry from Runetera’s polluted twin undercity Zaun, she’s jumping from Arcane onto Summoner’s Rift ⁠— here’s everything we know about the latest LoL character.

So, are you ready to “ride the lightning” in Season 12 summoner?

Riot Games has finally lifted the lid on the next League of Legends champion, and it’s looking like a sizzling release. Gone are the days of the Ruination storyline, along with themed releases like Viego, Gwen, and Akshan; say hello to the new Arcane characters now.

LoL’s one hundred and fifty-eighth playable champion, known as Zeri, was teased in Arcane’s Netflix trailer before Riot lifted the lid on several small details relating to the MOBA’s upcoming marksman.

Now, her entire biography has leaked, and more details on the Spark of Zaun are releasing by the day ahead of her Season 12 release.

Here’s everything we know about the new League of Legends champion Zeri, including an expected release date, early ability leaks, what they look like, and more.

Who is Zeri?

Based on Zeri’s Universe page — which Riot dropped alongside LoL patch 12.1 before quickly taking it down — the Zaunite has “a unique relationship with electricity”.

Born into a working-class family in the undercity, she worked alone in a resistance against the chem-barons of Zaun who were destroying her homeland. Her electric charm wasn’t enough though, although her efforts inspired those suffering under the chem-barons to rebuild their lives.

With help from her Entresol neighbours, she was able to harness and channel her electric energy into a new rifle powered by her emotions, and a jacket to control her powers.

This all ties into her backstory showcased in the Arcane Netflix trailer, which showed them masked in the Firelights crew, skyboarding across Zaun and fighting sisters Jinx and Vi with green electric attacks.

According to the September 2021 LoL champion roadmap, the latest League of Legends champion will boast hefty helpings of “sparky determination.” On top of that, she may well be hiding more under her mask than meets the eye too.

Dexerto expects the Spark of Zaun to have a similar personality to Apex Legends’ Octane. They will always be raring to go and fueled by Zaun energy.

Zeri’s abilities

There’s been no official Zeri abilities revealed just yet. Riot Games devs have given us a sneak peek at the direction this “amped” character will take, however. According to Riot’s latest League of Legends roadmap, the newest marksman will be bringing “the feeling of a shooter game” to the Rift.

This suggests plenty of gun-based attacks. There will also be dashes (yep, we’re back on that train) and some kind of build-up ultimate that explodes.

The roadmap reads: “The new League of Legends bot lane marksman has been charging up and is rearing to finally get on Summoner’s Rift.

“We wanted to create a kinetic marksman who’s always on the move, pulsing with sparky determination. A champ who plays the game at a machine-gun pace and brings the feeling of a shooter game to the roster.

“We also really wanted to explore more unique basic attack concepts in League.”

The roadmap rounded out the leaks with a hype-up. “I’m getting amped just thinking about it. If you are too, get ready for a hyper new champ [in 2022].”

Leaked Zeri release date in League of Legends

We may see the new Zaun champion star in Netflix’s upcoming Arcane series, but their actual Summoner’s Rift arrival comes a bit removed from Season 1 — Zeri’s release is likely to come in LoL patch 12.2 later in January 2022 following the 12.1 leaks.

According to Riot’s lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mirales, the new Runeterra character was originally slated for a late 2021 release to tie into Arcane’s premiere event, but “development changes” has since pushed that timeframe back. The changes will see Riot “stay true” to their plans at the expense of a 2021 release.

Because of these tweaks in production, the Zaun ADC will now be released “early [this] year.” At least we’ll be getting Zeri before Arcane Season 2, where she might make more than just a cameo appearance.