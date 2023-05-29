Wondering where Yujin is in Honkai Star Rail? Our location guide will enable you to find this elusive NPC in no time.

The world of Honkai Star Rail is brimming with colorful characters and each location is filled with NPCs that can be interacted with. One of those, is Yujin, a character that Traillazers need to find in order to complete the “That Teacher” mission.

However, finding Yujin in the game can be tricky, especially when you don’t even know where to begin looking. Fortunately, our Yujin location guide will enable you to track her down and complete “That Teacher” mission.

Who is Yujin in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Yujin is easy to miss in Honkai Star Rail.

Yujin is the Owner of Cloudbreadth Sleeves Shop in The Xianzhou Luofu, a tailor that sells a variety of different clothes. Honkai Star Rail players must find Yujin to complete the “That Teacher” mission.

Where is Yujin in Honkai Star Rail?

Yujin is located in Xianzhou Luofu at the South-West wing of the Central Starskiff Haven near the Food Stall. However, to unlock Xianzhou Luofu, players need to first progress through the main story and complete missions on Jarilo-VI.

Once you’ve done the above, you can head over to Xianzhou Luofu and explore the shopping district. While many NPCs are dotted around the Central Starskiff Haven, Yujin is very easy to spot, thanks to her sporting a green outfit and having a pair of fox ears.

So, there you have it, that’s where you can find Yujin in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure to check out our other Honkai Star Rail page for the latest news and guides.

