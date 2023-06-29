Honkai Star Rail Yukong Ascension & Trace level-up materials

Yukong Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s 4-star Imaginary character, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

The Honkai Star Rail Luocha banner is finally live, which means players can spend their Star Rail Special Passes to unlock Yukong. This 4-star Imaginary character can enhance the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of party members, which makes her a fantastic support unit to add to your team.

Article continues after ad

While the best Yukong build can help raise the Foxian’s damage, you’ll also need to gather materials in the game to Ascend her. So, whether you’re planning to roll on the current Honkai Star Rail banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Yukong Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.

Yukong Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Yukong Ascension Materials shouldn’t take that long to farm.

In order to Ascend Yuokong, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Artifex’s Modules and Artifex’s Cogwheels. These items can be collected from the Simulated Universe. You’ll also need to get Golden Crown of the Past Shadow, which is a rare drop from Corridor of Fading Echoes: Stagnant Shadow.

Article continues after ad

You can also use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert. Of course, like all leaks these materials could change before release, so be sure to take it with a pinch of salt.

We’ve included all the Yukong Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

ASCENSION LEVELS ASCENSION MATERIALS CREDITS ASCENSION REWARDS Level 20 4x Artifex’s Module 3,200 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 8x Artifex’s Module 6,400 Level 40 5x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 2x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow 12,800 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 8x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 5x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow 32,000 Level 60 5x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 15x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow 64,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 7x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 28x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow 128,000

The total amount of materials required to ascend Yukong in Honkai Star Rail are:

12x Artifex’s Module

13x Artifex’s Cogwheel

50x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

12x Artifex’s Gyreheart

Yukong Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Yukong Trace level-up materials are fairly easy to farm.

All of Yukong’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:

Article continues after ad

8x Harmonic Tune

42x Ancestral Hymn

77x Stellaris Symphony

22x Artifex’s Module

35x Artifex’s Cogwheel

20x Artifex’s Gyreheart

9x Destroyer’s Final Road

3x Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

So, there you have it, that’s all of Yukong’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Imaginary character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level