Honkai Star Rail Yukong Ascension & Trace level-up materials
Yukong Ascension Materials and Trace Materials are needed to Ascend Honkai Star Rail’s 4-star Imaginary character, so here’s everything you need to know about them.
The Honkai Star Rail Luocha banner is finally live, which means players can spend their Star Rail Special Passes to unlock Yukong. This 4-star Imaginary character can enhance the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of party members, which makes her a fantastic support unit to add to your team.
While the best Yukong build can help raise the Foxian’s damage, you’ll also need to gather materials in the game to Ascend her. So, whether you’re planning to roll on the current Honkai Star Rail banner or simply wish to know what materials you’ll need, then our Yukong Ascension Materials and Trace Materials guide has you covered.
Yukong Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
In order to Ascend Yuokong, Trailblazers will need to gain access to Artifex’s Modules and Artifex’s Cogwheels. These items can be collected from the Simulated Universe. You’ll also need to get Golden Crown of the Past Shadow, which is a rare drop from Corridor of Fading Echoes: Stagnant Shadow.
You can also use the Omni Synthesizer if you have enough materials to convert. Of course, like all leaks these materials could change before release, so be sure to take it with a pinch of salt.
We’ve included all the Yukong Ascension Materials and Credit costs below:
|ASCENSION LEVELS
|ASCENSION MATERIALS
|CREDITS
|ASCENSION REWARDS
|Level 20
|4x Artifex’s Module
|3,200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 30
|8x Artifex’s Module
|6,400
|Level 40
|5x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 2x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow
|12,800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 50
|8x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 5x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow
|32,000
|Level 60
|5x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 15x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow
|64,000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|Level 70
|7x Artifex’s Gyreheart, 28x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow
|128,000
The total amount of materials required to ascend Yukong in Honkai Star Rail are:
- 12x Artifex’s Module
- 13x Artifex’s Cogwheel
- 50x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow
- 12x Artifex’s Gyreheart
Yukong Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
All of Yukong’s Trace Materials can be found below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output:
- 8x Harmonic Tune
- 42x Ancestral Hymn
- 77x Stellaris Symphony
- 22x Artifex’s Module
- 35x Artifex’s Cogwheel
- 20x Artifex’s Gyreheart
- 9x Destroyer’s Final Road
- 3x Tracks of Destiny
- 1,758,000 Credits
So, there you have it, that’s all of Yukong’s Ascension Materials and Trace Materials you need to level up the Imaginary character. As always, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.
