Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Dehya in the Sumeru desertHoYoverse

Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to level up the Pyro character, so our hub has everything you need to know about them. 

Dehya is an upcoming 5-star Pyro character that is rumored to release in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. This fierce warrior is part of Sumeru’s Eremite faction, a group of deadly mercenaries who don’t have allegiance to any nation. 

While official details on Dehya have yet to be released, a number of leaks have revealed her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill, giving Travelers the chance to see her in action. However, those looking to spend their precious Primogems on the Dehya banner will want to level her up. 

After all, having the best Dehya build will mean nothing if you haven’t Ascended her. So, in order to maximize your damage output, we’ve outlined all of the game’s Dehya Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you’ll need to farm. 

Dehya Ascension Materials

Dehya in Genshin Impact standing by an archHoYoverse
Dehya’s Ascension and Talent Materials have leaked ahead of her release.

In order to level up and Ascend Dehya, you’ll need to fight the Pyro Regisvine and Pyro Hypostasis World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Agnidus Agate Sliver, Agnidus Agate Fragments, Agnidus Agate Chunks, and Agnidus Agate Gemstones— among other rare and useful items.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sand Grease Pupa (dotted across Sumeru) and Rich Red Brocade (Eremites). You can see the current list of Dehya Ascension Materials and where to find them in the table below:

MaterialsMora CostMaterials
120,000x1 Agnidus Agate Sliverx3 Sand Grease Pupax3 Faded Red Satin
240,000x3 Agnidus Agate Fragmentx10 Sand Grease Pupax15 Faded Red Satinx2 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
360,000x6 Agnidus Agate Fragmentx20 Sand Grease Pupax12 Trimmed Red Silkx4 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
480,000x3 Agnidus Agate Chunkx30 Sand Grease Pupax18 Trimmed Red Silkx8 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
5100,000x6 Agnidus Agate Chunkx45 Sand Grease Pupax12 Rich Red Brocadex12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
6120,000x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstonex60 Sand Grease Pupax24 Rich Red Brocadex20 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Dehya Talent Materials

All of Dehya’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output. 

Talent Level-Up Materials
Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Praxis x21 Guide to Praxis x38 Philosophies of Praxis
Common Ascension Materials x6 Faded Red Satin x22 Trimmed Red Satin x31 Rich Red Brocade
Weekly Boss Materials x6 Puppet Strings / x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the Deehya Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Pyro 5-star. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

