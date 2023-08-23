Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test: Release date, rewards more

The Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test will allow Trailblazers to finally play the free-to-play gacha game. So, here’s how you can sign up and get some free rewards.

Honkai Star Rail’s PS5 release date has been one of the most eagerly anticipated launches, with many wondering when they’ll finally be able to delve into the game. However, during the Gamescom opening night, HoYoverse announced that the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test would finally give players the chance to join the action.

So, if you’re aiming to begin your Honkai Star Rail adventure on PS5 or just wish to use your existing account on your console, then our handy hub has everything you need to know – including details about rewards and the sign up duration.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test duration

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test is live now.

The Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test was released on August 23, 2023, and will run until August 28, 2023. During this time, PS5 players will be able to delve into the game to see how it runs on Sony’s latest console.

How to sign up for the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test

HoYoverse Signing up for the Honkai Star Rail Technical Test is incredibly easy.

In order to sign up for the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Honkai Star Rail PS5 sign-up page.

Create or enter your HoYoverse account information.

Click the ‘Register Now’ button.

Fill out the survey and submit it.

It’s important to note, that if you only submit pre-registration information but fail to submit the recruitment survey successfully, you won’t be selected for the PS5 technical test and won’t be eligible for the subsequent test access selection.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test rewards

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test features plenty of rewards.

All the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test rewards can be found below:

Login rewards

4-Star Cavern Relic Musketeer of the Wild Wheat 4-pc set

Pre-registration rewards

100,000 pre-registrations: x10,000 Credits

x10,000 Credits 300,000 pre-registrations: x5 Adventure Log

x5 Adventure Log 600,000 pre-registrations: x5 Condensed Aether

x5 Condensed Aether 1,000,000 pre-registrations: x1 4-star Light Cone The Seriousness of Breakfast (Erudtion)

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Technical Test. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

