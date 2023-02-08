How to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy: Unlock guide

Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake are needed for Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1, which tasks players with field testing them. So, here’s exactly where you can find them and obtain Wingardium Leviosa.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with all kinds of classes and one of the most entertaining is Mirabel Garlick’s Herbology class. The earliest assignment the green-thumbed teacher tasks students with is securing a Venomous Tentacula and a Mandrake.

The Venomous Tentacula is known for its spiky branches and venomous properties, while Mandrakes deliver ear-piercing screams that immobilize enemies. This makes both the game’s magical plants incredibly useful, so here’s how you can get your hands on them.

Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula location

In order to field test the Venomous Tentacula and a Mandrake for Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1, you’ll need to acquire some seeds. The Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap, which is a magical plant shop located in Hogsmeade.

The shop can be found by heading directly to the north of the village. Once you’ve entered the shop, you’ll be able to purchase Venomous Tentacula seeds from Beatrice Green, who sells them for 1,050 Galleons each.

Avalanche Software Venomous Tentacula can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap.

You can also purchase Mandrake Seeds for 800 Galleons. Combat Tool versions of the Venemous Tentacula and Mandrake can also be bought from Beatrice for 600 and 500 Galleons respectively.

Once you have both plants in hand, simply use them in combat and head back over to Professor Garlick to finish the quest. Upon completion, you’ll be able to unlock Wingardium Leviosa.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula and how to complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1. Be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy page for all the latest news and guides.

