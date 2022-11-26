Does Hogwarts Legacy have character creation?

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Hogwarts Legacy is the Harry Potter universe’s first step into open-world gaming and it’s bringing in a ton of long-awaited features, but it does it have character creation?

Hogwarts Legacy represents a whole new take on the Wizarding World as they expand further into the video game world.

While the series has had some hits with both the classic adaptations and the Lego variations of the beloved book-and-film series, this is by far the most advanced take yet.

So with all that said, does the upcoming RPG have a character creation system that will truly satisfy our long-standing dream of attending the premier school for Witchcraft and Wizardry?

Does Hogwarts Legacy have a character creation system?

The answer is a definitive yes. As demonstrated in the first gameplay reveal stream, the game features quite a complex number of choices for each individual player to tailor their character to their wants and needs.

Legacy’s customization system brings players into the life of a Hogwarts student like never before allowing them not only to choose between the standard things like skin color and facial structure but there is a wealth of clothing and design choices to be made along the way.

Hogwarts Legacy character customization options

Unlike similar games in the genre, things like clothing options are not exclusively locked to a player’s gender identity either, allowing for an impressively free-flow approach when it comes time to start dressing your avatar.

Some areas of customization, like glasses, for example, start out with a barebones selection (circular, half moon, hexagon) but you can gradually unlock more options as you progress through the game.

That just scratches the surface of what’s available to players in this system though, so keep an eye out for the full details when the game releases on February 10, 2023.

