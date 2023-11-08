Hogwarts Legacy lets you live your very own wizard adventure, and just like any other game, Hogwarts Legacy lets you choose from various difficulty options to find the one that just suits you. Let’s take a look at the different difficulty settings presented to the player.

Be it dueling enemies in a wand battle or engaging in main quests, Hogwarts Legacy might pose a significant challenge, depending on the level of difficulty you have chosen.

That being said, you might be curious as to how many difficulty settings the game offers.

Let’s take a look at all the difficulty settings in Hogwarts Legacy and how each one differs from the others.

WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy difficulty settings explained

Hogwarts Legacy features a total of 4 difficulty settings with each setting providing a slightly increased challenge. Here’s a list:

Story

Easy

Normal

Hard

As always, the Normal difficulty is the best difficulty, as it doesn’t make the game too hard while also avoiding a lot of handholding that Story or Easy mode might have. If you’re a fan of Harry Potter and are looking for a balanced experience, this should be your go-to mode.

If you prefer to delve into the story of Hogwarts Legacy without any interruptions or difficulty spikes, Story difficulty should be perfect. This setting is perfect for Harry Potter fans who might not be gamers per say.

The Easy difficulty is quite similar to Story setting while providing a slight challenge to keep things interesting.

The Hard setting is the hardest difficulty setting in Hogwarts Legacy as you get to experience a brutal experience that doesn’t pull any punches.

That’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy difficulty settings. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

