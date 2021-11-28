Dr Disrespect explains why “nostalgic” Halo Infinite is all he wants to play right now

After kicking off his stream with Warzone and Battlefield 2042, Dr Disrespect explained why the nostalgia induced from Halo Infinite makes it the only game he wants to play right now.

Dr Disrespect had some concerns about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode before it launched on November 15. He said it felt “empty” and feared the lack of a battle royale mode meant it could be dead within a week.

However, after it released, he backflipped on those concerns. He said he had “no major issues” with the game and even admitted that he couldn’t stop playing it. His optimism snowballed even more shortly after.

At the beginning of his steam on November 27, he mixed things up by jumping back into Warzone and Battlefield 2042. But it wasn’t long before he got the itch to play Halo Infinite, and he explained why.

“Get me the f**k off this game,” said Doc after getting shot down on Warzone. “Let’s switch to Halo right now. What are we wasting time for? Ain’t nobody playing Warzone anymore. I’m over that game big time.”

Fans convinced him to make a pitstop on Battlefield 2042 before making the switch. However, that didn’t last long either. “Alright, champs, I’m jumping on Halo,” he said, caving into the itch.

“I’m sure Battlefield 2042 is cool when you’re really into it, and you have your squad and… there’s nothing else to play. That might be cool. But in my mind, I want to get on Halo right now.

“I’m in the mood. That’s what Halo has done. It’s brought back a little bit of that nostalgic arena shooter feeling that just feels good to play. I feel like it, champs.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 1:05:30.

The two-time has been having a field day on Halo Infinite, not only in terms of viewership but also in terms of making big plays.

That doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. He smashed his controller in a fit of rage due to what he described as “ridiculous” aim-assist. The game is good enough to keep him coming back though.