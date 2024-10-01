ZLaner admits he want to stream with Dr Disrespect despite Twitch ban scandal

Popular Call of Duty streamer ZLaner says he “wishes” he could play with Dr Disrespect again – even after the banned Twitch star confessed to sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

The streaming world was flipped on its head in June when former Twitch employees came forward to allege that Dr Disrespect was banned on the platform back in 2020 for DMs he allegedly sent to an underage individual.

Doc, real name Guy Beahm, later confessed to the allegations… but in a return stream months later, accused Twitch of orchestrating the ban after sharing new information about what happened.

The admission of guilt resulted in numerous organizations refusing to work with the streamer, and numerous friends of Dr Disrespect decided to end their relationships, including TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, and ZLaner.

During a Warzone broadcast, Zlaner was asked about ever potentially streaming with Doc again after originally calling the scandal “unacceptable.”

“I don’t know. I wish,” ZLaner said in response to a fan asking about playing with Dr Disrespect in the future. “Even he understands the situation, or at least, I hope he does. I think he heard my statement and understood what I was trying to say.”

“I don’t believe that… people don’t get better by completely sh*tting on people for the rest of their lives. I believe in redemption, but bro, this sh*t just happened. There’s still stuff that’s not unraveled yet. I know a lot of people are saying ‘show the Whispers’ and other people are going to say ‘it’s not going to matter if they do’ but for me, it’s a no-brainer.”

So far, Dr Disrespect hasn’t shown any interest in revealing what messages he sent to a minor that resulted in his Twitch ban, although he claims they were just jokes taken out of context.

“If I’m losing different sponsorship deals and I’m having people dropping me and slandering my name, I just instantly say, bro, open up the DMs and take a look. I don’t know if that will happen, I don’t know what kind of legal stuff is taking place right now, but it’s not my sh*t.”

ZLaner continued, readdressing the viewer’s question of “will we ever drip again” referring to playing with Dr Disrespect. He reiterated: “I f**king wish we could. I don’t know. The answer is I don’t know.”

The streamer continued on, claiming that he had a “true real friendship” with Dr Disrespect and still respects him, but encouraged viewers to believe what they want. He added that he was trying to start his own family and couldn’t get on board with Doc’s activity.

At the moment, Dr Disrespect has reapplied for YouTube monetization in an effort to get his streaming career back on track. He also claimed that he could see himself back at his game studio, Midnight Society, but the company has denied that he would be returning in any capacity.