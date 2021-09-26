Dr Disrespect claims Halo Infinite could be dead in a week without battle royale

Dr Disrespect has had plenty of good things to say about his early experiences with Halo Infinite, however, the Two-Time is concerned about the game’s long-term future.

Even though it’s been delayed for some time, the hype around Halo Infinite continues to grow and grow, especially when it comes to the multiplayer side of things.

Players have been able to get hands-on with 343’s upcoming offering in the ‘test flight’ events and plenty have been pretty impressed by what they’ve seen. Though, the testing has only added further fuel to the ‘we want a Halo battle royale’ calls.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect has joined in with those calls on several occasions, suggesting that Halo could take the BR genre to the next level. He’s also joined players in getting hands-on with the new game, and while he’s impressed, he still has concerns.

The Doc teamed up with ZLaner, TimTheTatMan, and DrLupo for some games in the multiplayer test and had some success with his signature violence, speed, and momentum.

Read More: TimTheTatman calls for Halo Infinite battle royale

Even after a handful of wins, the Doc’s squad once again stated that Infinite needs a battle royale to keep interest alive. “When this game launches, viewership is not going to be good,” The Two-Time said. “It’ll be good for like a week, but then it’ll slip into that traditional sandbox.”

Advertisement

Though, on the topic of a battle royale, he says it depends completely on how it feels and plays. “It depends how it’s executed,” the Doc added. “I was looking at this Big Team Battle gameplay footage and I’m looking at it like, just thinking to myself, god I hope these guys if they make a battle royale, I hope they execute it correctly because they could do it bad.”

Timestamp of 22:19

Even though he holds his doubts about where it could be a month after launch without a battle royale mode, the former Twitch star has spoken glowingly about the multiplayer maps and how they’re much improved on Halo 5.

Advertisement

Nobody knows for certain if he’ll get his battle royale wish, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out.