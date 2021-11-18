Dr Disrespect dominates Twitch’s shroud & Ninja in Halo Infinite launch viewership

Dr Disrespect may not be on Twitch anymore following his mysterious ban in the summer of 2020, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to dominate his rivals Ninja and shroud in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launch has been received quite well compared to other games, with many, including Call of Duty pros, jealous of all the features available already.

The game was also a paradise for streamers with many partaking in the game’s launch including the former Mixer duo in the form of shroud and Ninja who have since returned to Twitch.

However, despite broadcasting on the top streaming platform, even combined, they were no match for Doc’s violence, speed and momentum, which rocked streaming charts.

Dr Disrespect gets more viewers than shroud and Ninja combined

Even if shroud and Ninja learned the Dragon Ball Z fusion dance and transformed into the ultimate streaming specimen ‘Shroja,’ they’d still be nowhere close to the viewership Doc pulled in during Halo Infinite’s launch.

According to Stream Hatchet, Doc pulled in a whopping 225k hours watched with his content while Lirik came second at 110k.

Below him were both shroud and Ninja at 78k and 62k respectively, well below Doc and his 6’6 frame.

Whether or not the two-time can keep it up remains to be seen, however, he may have a personal interest in the success of the game if a “leaked” Dr Disrespect skin is anything to go by.

Plus, with CoD Vanguard suffering from a difficult launch, this could end up being Halo Infinite and Dr Disrespect’s time to shine.