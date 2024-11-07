Dr Disrespect reveals what he wants on Rumble & X as he awaits YouTube monetization

Dr Disrespect is waiting to see if YouTube will monetize his channel once again, but revealed what he wants to see happen on Rumble and X in the meantime.

Streamer Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was banned from Twitch back in 2020 for sending inappropriate messages to an underage user.

After former Twitch employees spilled details about the ban in June, Beahm took a brief hiatus from streaming on YouTube. He returned a couple of months later, albeit with his account demonetized.

Doc argued that Twitch staff had a vendetta against him and cherrypicked out-of-context messages to justify their decision to permanently ban him. He would later blame the platform’s “woke mind virus” – a term X owner Elon Musk has frequently used.

YouTube Dr Disrespect is waiting for an update on his YouTube channel.

On November 7, Beahm responded to a tweet by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski after the platform broke records a day prior with its election coverage. Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory caused a viewership surge on Rumble, with over 1.79 million peak viewers on the site.

“Imagine that brand advertisers reconsider their ad boycotts and start spending money on places like Rumble and X?” Pavlovski asked.

Dr Disrespect quoted the statement and largely agreed with the Rumble boss, but added his own caveat.

“I want to see real companies with real values in these spaces,” Doc demanded.“Companies that don’t fold to a vocal minority who don’t even care about their product/service to begin with.”

Notably, Dr Disrespect lost a series of brand deals and opportunities following his Twitch ban fiasco, including his own game studio, Midnight Society.

Beahm has teased possibly streaming on other sites depending on if YouTube doesn’t accept his monetization application.

“We might have something much, much bigger,” he said back in October. “One of the biggest opportunities to date for the two-time.”

In particular, Doc appears to be eying Rumble and X, although nothing is confirmed just yet, there have been clues.

Just recently, Dr Disrespect launched his own line of Make Gaming Great Again merch, which got the eye of Pavlovski. This announcement came just days after Elon Musk tweeted out “Make Games Great Again!”

We’ll have to see what happens with Dr Disrespect, but even without monetization, the streamer managed to pull in $20K last month with just donations alone.