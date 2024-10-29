Dr Disrespect bashes Black Ops 6 with strange TikTok comparison

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has bashed Call of Duty Black Ops 6 by comparing it to TikTok, saying he’s come away with negative brain production after a long grind.

Black Ops 6 has taken over from Modern Warfare 3 as Call of Duty has gone through it’s annual handing over of the baton. And, Treyarch’s new game has gotten some pretty rave reviews.

Longtime CoD fans have fallen head over heels for the way the new game blends the nostalgic feel of an old Treyarch title with some new features like omnimovement. Sure, the multiplayer side of things is let down by some annoying maps, but Nuketown and others will drop before long to put those worries to bed.

Naturally, Dr Disrespect has gotten involved with the new CoD launch too. The former Call of Duty developer, who worked on Advanced Warfare, has been grinding out games on stream.

However, despite some initial praise, he’s not fully sold. “Am I playing TikTok or Black Ops 6?” the Doc tweeted after his October 28 stream, touching on the speed of the game. “After 7 hours my brain cell production count is negative %.”

The YouTuber’s complaint was also echoed by a few fans. “Modern COD is not for sane humans, I got exhausted just watching yall,” said one. “It’s a solid effort from the studio. The gameplay is good and the new movement is refreshing. SBMM ruins it if you solo plus the player base nowadays don’t know how CoD multiplayer is meant to be played,” another added.

“I agree, I got my fill this weekend and still recovering. I love the new movement, but man, everything is just TOO fast,” another chimed in.

Others have been urging the YouTuber to switch to other games like Off The Grid, Delta Force, Escape from Tarlov, or something scary given that it is Halloween season.