Does Halo Infinite have cross-play and cross-progression on PC & Xbox

The countdown to a new Halo game is coming to an end and the community’s excitement continues to grow. Here’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite cross-play and cross-progression.

While The Master Chief Collection has given players a way to relive their glory days, much of the community has waited with bated breath for a true new installment in the franchise.

Halo rose to prominence as a multiplayer juggernaut, crushing the competition year after year by providing an exciting experience in every match. While it’s been a while since the series held such an iron grip over the FPS genre, some modern updates could certainly help it reclaim its place on top of the mountain.

When Halo: MCC debuted its cross-play compatibility in November of 2020, lots of us were wondering if Infinite would be getting the same treatment, and now we have our answer.

Here’s everything you need to know about cross-play and cross-progression in Halo Infinite.

Is Halo Infinite Cross-Play?

Halo Infinite will support cross-play between all platforms. This means if you’re playing on PC, you’ll still be able to party up with your friends who are playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

While this will surely be a smash for casual players who just want to hop into some games with their friends, it is causing quite a worry in the professional scene where the debate about the competitive viability of cross-play continues to rage.

For those who aren’t worried about that, there’s more good news about the game’s cross-connectivity.

Halo Infinite Cross-Progression

According to an update from Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Games Studios, Halo Infinite will have cross-progression enabled at launch.

While we don’t know if campaign progress will carry over between platforms, your multiplayer customization and progression will travel with you wherever you choose to play. This is especially huge seeing as the game’s multiplayer will be free-to-play.

That’s all there is to know about cross-play and cross-progression. The industry has started turning a corner in the world of cross-play and Infinite represents a huge step toward keeping that dream alive.