Halo Infinite multiplayer could launch today according to leaks

A set of Halo Infinite leaks have suggested the multiplayer portion of the highly-anticipated FPS could launch today, but so far, the devs have remained silent on the topic.

While the official release date of Halo Infinite has been scheduled for December 8, rumors have been circulating that the multiplayer side of the title may launch earlier.

This was backed up by a leak on November 11, that claimed Halo Infinite’s standalone PvP modes will arrive on November 15. However, with little to no evidence, a lot of the community was hesitant to believe the claims.

Now, with more leaks surfacing, including a line of code from the Xbox store, some fans are convinced Halo Infinite multiplayer could be available from today.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite leaks suggest multiplayer could arrive today

After diving into the code on the Xbox Store, Adam Fairclough discovered that the release date for Halo Infinite multiplayer was listed for November 15, 2021, at 6 pm GMT.

Of course, this got a lot of fans excited, but with the devs neither confirming nor denying these rumors, it’s hard to know whether this date is still part of 343’s plans.

Xbox store data for Halo Infinite multiplayer 👀 pic.twitter.com/HYxtEfco8M — Adam Fairclough (@EvilBoris) November 12, 2021

While the code wasn’t enough to convince all of the Halo community, YouTuber Nate the Hate took to Twitter on November 12 to confirm Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will launch on November 15.

According to them, the announcement will come alongside Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration and will be presented as a gift for fans by Microsoft.

Advertisement

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise. I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15. Suit up, Spartans. https://t.co/fLpR86bu4O — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) November 12, 2021

For now, it’s just a case of waiting to see if these rumors and leaks hold any weight, and with Microsoft’s Xbox Anniversary Celebration set to start at 6 pm GMT, a lot of Halo fans will be holding their breath.

A launch of the multiplayer side of the title would make sense as it is releasing as a standalone free-to-play product. However, with 343 remaining tight-lipped on the topic, only time will tell if players can jump into the action sooner than expected.

We’ll update this story as we hear more.