Halo Infinite esports teams announced: Cloud9, FaZe, Envy, more

The Halo Championship Series is officially making a return with Halo Infinite Partnered Teams. Orgs like Cloud9, FaZe, and Envy are among the nine that are joining the HCS. Fans can also look forward to customized in-game content for the partner teams.



Halo esports is finally coming back after a long hiatus. With teams announcing they are set to bring high-caliber rosters to the game, it is shaping out to be a very competitive scene.

Partner teams are involved to help HCS hit the ground running with Infinite, but will have no advantage over other teams that are competing. Instead, they are worked with 343 Industries to provide more stability and financial strength.

Here is everything you need to know about the new partnered teams, and what is coming to Halo Infinite esports.

Halo Championship Series Partnered Teams

Halo esports is coming back with nine partnered teams when the game launches. These teams are just the beginning of what is to come to HCS this season.

Here are the nine Partnered teams:

Cloud9

Envy

eUnited

FaZe Clan

FNATIC

G2 Esports

NAVI

Sentinels

Spacestaion Gaming

This does not mean that franchising is coming to HCS – it is simply just Halo’s way of working with teams to help grow the esport. Also, none of these teams will have competitive advantages. There will be no auto-qualifications, bonus HCS points earned, or any advanced placements in tournaments.

For teams that missed out on this opportunity, there is still a chance to become partners. There were not exact details revealed on how to become one but it said that these nine teams are “investing significant funding into the Halo ecosystem.”

There is still room to grow for Halo esports and these teams are the front runners of this campaign. They will all have in-game content that is available to the players on the first day Halo Infinite is released.

Fans can expect more details regarding exact dates and structure later this year as HCS is set to return in 2021.