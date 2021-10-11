Is Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Master Chief’s next mission to save the universe be coming to Microsoft’s subscription service? Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on the December 8, 2021, and may fans can’t wait to experience Master Chief’s latest adventure.

Most first party Microsoft titles have released as part of Xbox Games Pass since the creation of the service, with many Halo fans wondering if this will apply to Halo Infinite when the game arrives.

Is Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The good news is: yes, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to Halo Infinite on console and PC from day one. This means they won’t need to purchase the game separately and that it will be included as part of the monthly fee.

Xbox Game Pass is a paid monthly service that allows Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC owners and mobile owners to download and play as many games as they like.

Subscribers don’t need to buy or rent the games; they simply have access to a growing catalogue of titles to play anytime. This is provided they remain an active subscriber.

How to access Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass

Come release day, the game will become available in the Xbox Game Pass library and will be playable from here. The game’s pre-load options have already been revealed by Microsoft.

Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 8, 2021. Xbox Game Pass can be purchased through Xbox’s official website. Or the service can be activated through any Xbox console.