Master Chief was reportedly joining CoD in epic Halo collab before it got scrapped

FPS juggernauts were set to collide as Master Chief was reportedly set to join CoD in a blockbuster Halo collab, though the plug was ultimately pulled on the crossover.

In the era of live-service games, crossovers have become a constant. Fortnite is always bringing in iconic characters and real-life celebrities while other games have followed suit, with CoD chief among them.

From NBA stars to Hollywood action heroes, we’ve seen it all over the years. So naturally, when Microsoft completed its historic $68.7 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard, there was plenty of speculation as to what doors it might open.

Article continues after ad

Topping the bill was Halo. Could we actually see Halo crossing over with Call of Duty? Well, according to insiders, it was certainly discussed and plans were even in motion to make it happen in 2024.

While nothing official was ever announced, and the image above is just a mockup from a fan, Microsoft and Activision were reportedly working on bringing Halo into CoD, to some degree. Specifically, a Master Chief bundle was on the way, according to prominent insider TheGhostOfHope.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The bundle was allegedly set to bring the iconic Spartan into CoD directly, giving him his own Operator Skin, and as with all cosmetic bundles, a ton of additional items too. Be it weapon blueprints (Energy Sword Melee Weapon surely), charms, emotes, and the like, it was all set to arrive as part of a seasonal update during the Modern Warfare 3 cycle.

Exactly why the plug was pulled is anyone’s guess for now. Our sister site CharlieIntel heard the same rumbles of a collaboration “earlier this year but reasons for its cancellation are unknown.”

Article continues after ad

Clearly, however, the possibility is there. The two gaming publishers don’t appear to be against the idea entirely, so there’s every chance we see Halo crossing over into CoD in the coming years, or even vice versa with new Halo projects now in the works. Though we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out.