All Halo Infinite maps: Launch multiplayer maps confirmed

Halo Infinite is coming and five multiplayer maps have already been announced for its December 8 launch date. From Halo 2-inspired Bazaar to Halo 3-inspired Fragmentation, here are all the maps announced.

The first Halo FPS (first-person shooter) since 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite has made quite the splash. Players have discovered new movement mechanics during the Beta and pros have begun making plans for an inaugural $250k tournament.

People are invested in 343 Industries’ upcoming title and that means it’s time to figure out where we’ll be playing.

Five multiplayer maps have been announced for the December 8 launch day so far. Some are nostalgic, some brand-new, some small, and some large. Here are all of the maps that have been revealed thus far.

Advertisement

All Halo Infinite maps for launch day

Bazaar

As noted by Windows Central’s Samuel Tolbert, Bazaar is inspired by part of Halo 2’s campaign. Following the Battle of Mombasa on Earth, the map is set around a tattered, but rebuilding marketplace.

Read more: Halo Infinite could be the perfect escape for CDL amateurs

After trying the map out during the first technical preview, players recognized a diversity of playstyles. The central marketplace is suited for messy action, while surrounding rooms and corridors set a stage for sneakier fights.

Behemoth

Fittingly named, Behemoth is one of Halo Infinite’s larger maps. It’s mostly symmetrical, with a central arena as well as bridges, gravity lifts, and man cannons that provide verticality.

Advertisement

The map’s size and versatility can complement a variety of playstyles, with snipers likely intrigued by the different structures around. And, of course, it’s a perfect playground for a number of vehicles — like the Ghost, Warthog, and Infinite’s Wasp.

Fragmentation

Set on Installation 07, Fragmentation is yet another larger map suited for the Big Team Battle mode. Like Behemoth, it also allows for the use of numerous vehicles.

Unlike Behemoth, Fragmentation’s roots bear nostalgia for veteran Halo players. It’s been described as similar to Halo 3’s Valhalla and its suitability for Capture the Flag is most certainly exciting.

Advertisement

Live Fire

Home to Spartan training programs, Live Fire is placed in the Avery J. Johnson Academy of Military Science. As such, it’s one of the smaller maps and has some interesting nuances to keep aware of.

Not only are there tighter corridors and lines of sight to manage in Live Fire, there are also weapon spawns in the center. If your team wants a Sniper Rifle or Skewer, you’ll need to control the map.

Recharge

Last but not least, there’s Recharge — one of the weirder, also fittingly named, maps in the upcoming title. Built with an emphasis on verticality, Recharge is suited to fans of the grappling hook.

Advertisement

Past that, a melee weapon spawns on the map (recharging and spawning again). So if you like flying around with a Gravity Hammer or Energy Sword, this map may tickle your fancy.

Thus far, these are all five maps that have been announced and revealed for Halo Infinite. More maps are expected to arrive post-launch, so we’ll tackle those at a later date.