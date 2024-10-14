How to play Black Ops 6 on Game Pass

Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty title to be available for Game Pass Ultimate members at launch, and BO6, MW3, and Warzone will also be available for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard in October 2023 allowed Call of Duty to join Xbox’s Game Pass. MW3 was added to the subscription service in July, but Black Ops 6 will be the first time members can experience a new title at launch.

Besides Game Pass, Activision Blizzard has emphasized the importance of more players having access to their games. In January 2024, Nvidia GeForce and Xbox Cloud Gaming were granted the ability to offer cloud games on Apple iOS devices.

That vision extends to BO6, as users will have multiple ways to play or stream the latest title.

Black Ops 6 Game Pass explained

Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Oct. 25. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access the full game on Xbox consoles and the standard edition on PC.

XBOX

Game Pass Console members get the campaign on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles. Howeever, keep in mind that playing online modes like Multiplayer and Zombies requires a Game Pass Core or an upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate.

As for Game Pass PC members, they will have access to the Standard Edition on PC Microsoft Store. You can play the campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies online modes on your PC.

How to play Black Ops 6, MW3, and Warzone on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate members at launch and will begin rolling out to players on October 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Game Pass Ultimate members will also have access to MW3 and Warzone on the same day. Xbox Cloud Gaming allows players to stream these three titles on mobile devices, select Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices.

Players can sign into their accounts on the Xbox Cloud Gaming website for more information about which devices they can stream.

For more on BO6, check out our guides on all confirmed maps and every Campaign reward.