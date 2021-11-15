How to watch Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration: Streams, schedule & more

Xbox turns 20 today and Microsoft plan on marking the occasion with a livestream. Here’s how and when to watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration, and what we expect to see.

Back in November 2001, Microsoft released the Xbox, a chunky powerhouse that promised to usher in a new era of console gaming. Through the original Xbox, Microsoft planned on moving online gaming out of our PCs and into our living rooms. Now, 20 years and four consoles later, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration will recap this extraordinary journey.

However, we also expect the livestream will look to the future, giving us a glimpse of what Microsoft has planned for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass as we move into 2022 and beyond – even if the company has promised there won’t be any new game reveals.

Advertisement

Here’s how to watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream, and when to tune in.

Contents

How to watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration

You can watch the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration here on the official Xbox YouTube channel. The good news is you can watch it live through your computer, TV, or Xbox console.

The Xbox One and Series X|S should also present a link to it on their dashboards as we get closer to the start time.

When is the Xbox Anniversary Celebration livestream?

The Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream is today, November 15, 2021, and will begin at 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Those who arrive late will be able to watch from the beginning or can just watch from when they arrive. The whole event will then remain on YouTube after it concludes so it can be re-watched or seen by those who can’t make the start time.

Advertisement

What to expect during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Xbox has said that the Xbox Anniversary Celebration will not reveal any new games. This is a shame, but that doesn’t mean that Xbox won’t have some surprises for us and other exciting news.

We imagine the upcoming Halo Infinite will feature prominently, with rumors suggesting the multiplayer portion of the game could launch during the event itself.

Xbox may also share some updates about their plans for Forza Horizon 5 – a game that broke records less than 24 hours after it was released.

Speaking of Halo, Pablo Schreiber, who will play Master Chief in the Halo TV series has teased “something very exciting” will be coming during the event. Could it be a new Halo TV show trailer or a release date?

Advertisement

It’s also likely that Xbox fill us in on the future of Xbox Game Pass and what may be coming to the service in the near future. Since some old classics reappeared on Xbox Marketplace, fans have been speculating away.

Dwayne Johnson or The Rock as he’s known to many, will also be making an appearance. The Rock was also at the very first Xbox console reveal over 20 years ago, so it’s fitting that he returns for the 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Read More: Best 10 Halo maps of all time

We expect the Xbox Anniversary Celebration to be more of a look back at how the brand has evolved rather than a collection of announcements. Although, Microsoft will be planning for another 20 years of Xbox, and the road to that arguably starts today.

Advertisement

Of course, 20 years is a significant milestone for the Xbox brand. They say time flies when you’re having fun.