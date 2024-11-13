Black Ops 6 reportedly getting Master Chief skin after canceled Halo collab in MW3

Black Ops 6 players are desperate to splash the cash on the leaked Master Chief skin that is supposedly coming in the near future after it was canceled in Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty has, over the years, had crossovers with popular culture. Snoop Dogg appeared in-game as far back as Advanced Warfare with a voice pack and continued to drop in and out of games up until Modern Warfare 3.

As games like Fortnite have gotten deeper into the pop culture collabs, so too has CoD. This has been a bugbear for the fanbase at times, especially those who want more realistic skins and weapons in the game.

However, one crossover that got everyone excited was the one with Halo. Modern Warfare 3 was reportedly set to have a Master Chief skin in the latter seasons, but it was scrapped.

According to leakers, including Fumoleaks and VondyIsPog, it looks set to be revived in Black Ops 6 and players are pretty delighted by that fact.

“The Master Chief skins would sell like hotcakes,” one fan said. “If so, then Chief will be my first ever bundle that I buy since they were introduced into COD.”

“Makes sense due to the Microsoft acquisition. Will be cool to see Master Chief on a PlayStation console again. The only other time is Fortnite I believe,” another posted on X/Twitter.

There have also been leaks regarding Marcus Fenix from Gears of War and Doom Slayer from Doom too. “Playing zombies as the Doom Slayer would go hard,” another fan chimed in.

As noted, the Halo crossover was scrapped previously for unknown reasons. It wouldn’t be hard to revive it. However, the reasons for scrapping it may also prevent it from actually being a reality. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.