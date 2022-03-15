Everything we know about Halo TV series: Trailer, cast, Paramount+, and more

At long last, fans of Microsoft’s iconic Halo series have something to cheer about. After years of attempts to get a TV or movie off the ground, we finally got our first teaser and the hype is building.



For years, Halo fans everywhere have been waiting for the moment when the popular video game would be brought to Hollywood. Instead of a movie, the FPS is getting its own TV series.

Advertisement

Showtime’s Halo series was first announced back in 2013, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. Since then, production moved to Showtime and was in development for four years until June 28, 2018, when a 10-episode season was ordered.

As things stalled out fans were worried about its future but that fear is now gone as everyone finally got a glimpse of what’s to come.

Contents:

Halo TV show trailers

Halo series reveal trailer

On January 30, Paramount finally revealed the long-awaited official trailer for Halo The Series, which you can view below or via the link here.

Halo series second trailer

Two weeks later and a second Halo show trailer debuted on March 14. This new preview gave a more in-depth look at the first season ahead of its premiere.

Advertisement

The new Halo series trailer is here 👀pic.twitter.com/kbnhnG1IkR — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 14, 2022

Halo TV series release date

The Halo TV series will be debuting on Thursday, March 24 and will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Read More: xQc reveals his biggest problem with League of Legends Arcane series

It appears just the first episode will be available to begin with, as subsequent episodes follow on a weekly basis from that point on.

Fans can expect nine episodes in total, with a second season greenlit already.

Cast

The Halo TV series will notably feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. The actor and the official account revealed a first look at the helmet he will wear in an Instagram post on November 10, 2020.

“Did you think we were finished? We’re just getting started,” the caption read.

Advertisement

Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana in the games, will reprise her role in the TV show, while Natascha McElhone will portray Catherine Halsey.

What is the plot of the Halo series?

The series is set to take place during the 26th-century conflict between humans and the alien species known as the Covenant.

Aside from this, no much is known about the show at the moment, though Showtime CEO David Nevins called it the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

Read More: Riot is already planning more League of Legends shows after huge Arcane success

“We expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” he added.