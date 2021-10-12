All weapons in Halo Infinite so far: Rifles, snipers, energy, and more

Halo Infinite’s weapon pool includes some returning classics and some new additions. Here’s a list of all known Halo Infinite weapons so far from the game’s beta.

The next chapter in the Halo franchise will be with us on December 8, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one which will delight many fans.

Halo Infinite will feature a brand new story campaign, but the main event will be its multiplayer. From playing the beta, as well as studying marketing materials from 343 Industries, we’ve been able to identify all known Halo Infinite weapons so far.

All confirmed Halo Infinite weapons

Halo Infinite’s weapons are a mixture of human, Covenant, Forerunner, Promethean and Banished technology. Here’s every known gun and melee weapon so far:

Automatic weapons

MA40 Assault Rifle: Halo’s standard assault rifle, accurate and reliable up close and from a distance. Not very powerful but saves your life early on in a match.

BR75 Battle Rifle: Super accurate and powerful at medium to long range, the BR75 Battle Rifle is always a good decision. Its only weakness is when the player is surrounded by those with close range weapons. Keep moving.

VK78 Commando: The VK78 Commando is essentially a blend of the MA40 assault rifle and the BR75 Battle Rifle. Perfect for those who want something that sits in-between both in terms of perks and functionality.

Pulse Carbine: The Pulse Carbine fires bursts of plasma and is incredibly deadly at close range. It can overheat if fired too much and unlike bullets, plasma damage decreases with distance.

Needler: The classic Covenant weapon returns for Halo Infinite. The Needler shoots a torrent of sharp needles at the enemy. Powerful, but easy to burn through ammo quickly.

Side arms

Plasma Pistol: The Plasma Pistol is great for chipping away at energy shields and its charged shot can also act as an EMP, temporarily disabling vehicles. Like the Pulse Carbine, it can overheat if you’re not careful.

MK50 Sidekick: The MK50 Sidekick is a handgun designed as a back-up gun should your larger one run out of ammo. It quick and accurate and never be afraid to fall back on it when needed. Use the weapon to finish off your enemy rather than scrambling around for ammo.

Disruptor: New weapon for Halo Infinite. It's a rapid fire pistol and likely has some other purpose due to the name.

Shotguns and Rifles

CQS48 Bulldog: The CQS48 Bulldog is a shotgun that does major damage up close. It may be the most powerful close range gun in the game.

S7 Sniper: A two-shot sniper rifle that's brilliant at range but useless up close. A shot from this will likely kill most opponents in one hit.

Shock Rifle: The Shock Rifle is another favourite of the Banished and is great for mid-to-long range play. Its shots can ricochet, allowing it to strike multiple enemies.

Stalker Rifle: This weapon appears to be the Banished answer to a sniper rifle. We may need to wait for launch to confirm.

Grenade Launchers

Hydra: Returning from Halo 5, the Hydra works a bit like a grenade launcher but with added precision.

Mangler: Weapon of choice for the Banished. Powerful when it connects but the gun has a slow rate of fire. Great for corridors and tight spaces where the enemy has nowhere to run.

Ravager: This works a lot like the Banished Spiker from Halo 3, it's a plasma grenade launcher that is great for crowd control, weakening a group of enemies. However, it's not so good against single opponents.

Cindershot: The Cindershot is an ancient grenade launcher used by the Forefunners. It's more powerful than the Ravager and has a bigger blast area.

Melee Weapons

Gravity Hammer: Classic weapon used by the Brutes; the Gravity Hammer is a melee weapon that does massive damage when it connects. However, the Hammer is slower than the Energy Sword.

Energy Sword: One hit kill melee weapon returning from previous games. The Energy Sword is utterly deadly and is a favorite weapon of the Arbiter and his forces.

Misc Weapons

Heatwave: The Heatwave is a Forerunner weapon that shoots bolts of energy at enemies. Players can master its ricochet abilities to damage multiple enemies.

Sentinel Beam: Returning weapon used for firing energy beams by holding down the trigger. Recoil makes it tough to use sometimes, although the damage is worth it. It's also satisfying to use.

Skewer: The Skewer is designed to take out vehicles – and their passengers. The weapon is great for scoring kill streaks and is most useful in an ambush. This way enemies are blown up before they know what's hit them.

So that’s it for all of the Halo Infinite weapons we know of so far. That’s not all though, we’ve also gathered a list of all available vehicles in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, too.