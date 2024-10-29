How to play Black Ops 6 with split screen

If you’re looking to dive into some local co-op action in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, split-screen is a great way to share the game with a friend on the same console.

Being able to split your screen into two to double the chaos of your matches is super fun, but Black Ops 6’s split screen feature is not as flexible as other games.

In this guide, I’ll show you how split screen works and answer all related questions.

How to play Split-Screen co-op in Black Ops 6





To get started, launch Black Ops 6 on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Once the game is up and running, select either Multiplayer or Zombies mode from the main menu. These are the only game modes available for split-screen, as Campaign mode currently doesn’t support it.

Next, connect and turn on a second controller. On PlayStation, press the X button on the second controller; on Xbox, press A.

Both players will need to sign in with separate user profiles, not guest accounts, to activate split-screen mode. This also means each player should have their own Activision account. If the second player doesn’t have one yet, they’ll need to create an account, which is simple and only takes a few minutes.

Once both controllers are signed in with individual accounts, you’ll see both players’ names in the upper-right corner of the screen. Now, you’re ready to team up locally in Multiplayer or Zombies mode.

Remember that Black Ops 6 may adjust graphics settings slightly in split-screen to keep gameplay smooth for both players.

Can you play Black Ops 6 split screen on PC?

Split-screen is not available for Black Ops 6 on PC.

Split-screen support is limited to consoles, specifically on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

This means that players on PC, as well as those on previous-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, won’t have access to this feature.

However, there are still plenty of online multiplayer options available on all platforms if you’re looking to team up with friends.

Can you play the campaign in Co-op?

In Black Ops 6, the Campaign mode is designed for a single-player experience, meaning split-screen co-op isn’t supported.

The Campaign follows a unique storyline crafted for individual gameplay, so if you’re looking for a co-op experience, you’ll need to stick to Multiplayer or Zombies modes.

Do you need to purchase two copies to play Black Ops 6 split-screen?

Activision You can split the screen half vertically.

You don’t need to buy two copies of Black Ops 6 to play split-screen.

As long as you have the game installed on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, both players can play together using one copy of the game.

However, each player will need their own Activision account, which is required for most Call of Duty games.

This setup allows you and a friend to enjoy Black Ops 6’s local split-screen without extra costs, though keep in mind that both players need active internet connections even for local matches in split-screen.

