How to play Tekken 8 beta

Tekken 8, the brand-new fighting game by Bandai Namco, is expected to hold a beta test sooner or later. This rumor got players excited after the forthcoming arrival of a supposed playtest was spotted on Steam, and here’s what we know so far.

Tekken 8 is the latest installment in the long-running beat ’em up franchise by Bandai Namco. It is often considered to be one of the three most prominent names in fighting games alongside Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat.

The brand-new title in the Tekken franchise is expected to release in the early days of 2024, although this is yet to be confirmed. However, fans want to play a beta version of the game so as to get a feel of Tekken 8 already. This will include understanding the new mechanics, the pacing of the game, and a look into Tekken 8’s visuals that have been powered by Unreal Engine 5.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the early details surrounding Tekken 8 beta.

When does Tekken 8 beta release?

The Tekken 8 beta does not have a release date yet. However, the community has spotted a Tekken 8 Playtest on Steam DB. This means that a beta is close and the developers might release information on one very soon.

It is tough to predict anything, but fans should keep an eye out for an announcement during Summer Game Fest on June 8, 2023. However, professional players did get a chance to play a Closed Alpha Test during Combo Breaker 2023.

It is safe to say that expecting a beta test falls within the realm of possibilities. Unfortunately, this is all we know about Tekken 8’s beta as of now. We will update this section once further news becomes available at a later date.

