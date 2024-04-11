Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes: Azucena nerfs, Eddy changes & more

Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes: Azucena nerfs, Eddy changes & moreBandai Namco Entertainment
Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 had its fair share of issues, so patch 1.03.02 is meant to fix a lot of those issues. And to nerf Azucena. Again. Here are the full patch notes.
Tekken 8 patch 1.03.02 doesn’t have the most hefty set of patch notes, but it’ll have a big impact on the way matches are played in the near future. Particularly when it comes to the much-lauded Tornado changes with wallsplatting.
The number of actual new changes in this patch are pretty small, and it’s more meant to revert the stuff about the last patch, 1.03.01, that didn’t work as intended.
Here are the full Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes:
When is the patch going live?
Tekken 8 patch 1.03.02 will be going live April 15 at 7PM PST, or April 16 at 2AM GMT. This’ll come with several hours of server downtime, though they’re predicted to come back up at around midnight PST, so 5 hours after it goes live.
Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes
Systems Changes
Rage Art/Heat Burst
- Fixed an issue where, in specific situations, opponents were able to move during the time freeze animation before the activation of Rage Arts or Heat Bursts.
If you’re looking for an example of this in action, here’s what this looks like in game. Crouch grabbing is what seems to have initiated the bug. Incredibly goofy, but also pretty disruptive.
Tornado
- In version 1.03.01, adjustments were made to the collision detection between characters and walls to address the issue of slipping through opponents and whiffing when performing a Rage Art after executing a Tornado near a wall. However, as a result, certain existing combos became inconsistent. Therefore, we have reverted this adjustment.
This Tornado change being reverted is in relation to wallsplats not working properly and many characters’ wall combos not working as they did before. However, considering that the Devil Jin targeted nerf is still affecting wallsplats and the way they work, there’s a chance some combos prior to patch 1.03.01 won’t work still.
Character-Specific changes
Azucena
WR 3,2
- The recovery frames have been increased by 5 frames.
- The forward movement distance after the end of the attack duration has been reduced.
Azucena’s WR 3,2 was “nerfed” last patch, with the move being almost impossible to punish even when you sidestep it properly.
Now it should be much harder to continually spam this move and pressure out your opponent with this move, though it’s likely Azucena will still be a top-tier.
Eddy Gordo
Heat Dash
- The ability to activate Heat Dash despite whiffing in specific circumstances has been corrected.
- The behavior of the opponent when Heat Dash was activated under certain circumstances and deviated from expectations has been corrected.
Dash/Back Dash
- The input window has been adjusted to mitigate the occurrence of unintended dashes or back dashes.
Zafina
Back Dash
- Due to animation data changes, back dash distance was shorter than expected. This was reverted to its 1.02.01 state.