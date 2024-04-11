Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes: Azucena nerfs, Eddy changes & more

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.01 had its fair share of issues, so patch 1.03.02 is meant to fix a lot of those issues. And to nerf Azucena. Again. Here are the full patch notes.

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.02 doesn’t have the most hefty set of patch notes, but it’ll have a big impact on the way matches are played in the near future. Particularly when it comes to the much-lauded Tornado changes with wallsplatting.

The number of actual new changes in this patch are pretty small, and it’s more meant to revert the stuff about the last patch, 1.03.01, that didn’t work as intended.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes:

When is the patch going live?

Tekken 8 patch 1.03.02 will be going live April 15 at 7PM PST, or April 16 at 2AM GMT. This’ll come with several hours of server downtime, though they’re predicted to come back up at around midnight PST, so 5 hours after it goes live.

Article continues after ad

Tekken 8 1.03.02 patch notes

Systems Changes

Rage Art/Heat Burst

Fixed an issue where, in specific situations, opponents were able to move during the time freeze animation before the activation of Rage Arts or Heat Bursts.

If you’re looking for an example of this in action, here’s what this looks like in game. Crouch grabbing is what seems to have initiated the bug. Incredibly goofy, but also pretty disruptive.

Tornado

In version 1.03.01, adjustments were made to the collision detection between characters and walls to address the issue of slipping through opponents and whiffing when performing a Rage Art after executing a Tornado near a wall. However, as a result, certain existing combos became inconsistent. Therefore, we have reverted this adjustment.

This Tornado change being reverted is in relation to wallsplats not working properly and many characters’ wall combos not working as they did before. However, considering that the Devil Jin targeted nerf is still affecting wallsplats and the way they work, there’s a chance some combos prior to patch 1.03.01 won’t work still.

Article continues after ad

Character-Specific changes

Azucena

WR 3,2

The recovery frames have been increased by 5 frames.

The forward movement distance after the end of the attack duration has been reduced.

Azucena’s WR 3,2 was “nerfed” last patch, with the move being almost impossible to punish even when you sidestep it properly.

Now it should be much harder to continually spam this move and pressure out your opponent with this move, though it’s likely Azucena will still be a top-tier.

Eddy Gordo

Heat Dash

The ability to activate Heat Dash despite whiffing in specific circumstances has been corrected.

The behavior of the opponent when Heat Dash was activated under certain circumstances and deviated from expectations has been corrected.

Dash/Back Dash

The input window has been adjusted to mitigate the occurrence of unintended dashes or back dashes.

Zafina

Back Dash