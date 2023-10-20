Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Where to get Hero Tokens fast & how to use them

Hero Tokens are extremely useful currency in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so here’s everything you need to know about them in the game, including where to get them, how to use them, and what they can unlock.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has just swung onto PS5, and fans of the original game and its Miles Morales spin-off are set to experience an even bigger adventure in the sequel. With an expanded open-world New York to explore, plenty of iconic villains to battle, and crimes to prevent, you’ll be busy saving the day for hours on end.

Throughout your adventure, you’ll earn Hero Tokens which can be used to upgrade your stats and buy new suits but it’s a rare currency to come across so knowing the best ways to obtain them in the game is handy.

Here’s exactly where you can get hero tokens quickly and how to use them in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games Hero Tokens can be used to unlock new suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Where to get Hero Tokens fast in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The quickest ways to get Hero Tokens in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been listed below:

Finish district progress by completing crime reports in the early game.

Take on Mysterium challenges that become available towards the middle of the campaign.

Being the rarest currencies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you won’t earn many Hero Tokens at all in the early game but it gets a lot easier to obtain them in the mid to late stages. The fastest way to do this is through completing the easier Mysterium challenges but lengthier side quests including The Flame missions will reward you with some as well.

How to use Hero Tokens

Hero Tokens are used as a rare crafting resource in the game.

They can used to make new suits, as well as gadgets so if you want to invest in either of these, make sure to save up plenty of Hero Tokens during your web-swinging journey!

