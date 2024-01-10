Graven: Release date, platforms & everything we know

Graven is an upcoming dark fantasy first-person shooter/slasher with its roots in retro games, so here’s everything we know about Graven.

Graven is a game from 3D Realms that is set in a dark medieval fantasy world and seems to combine elements from various genres — such as first-person shooters, slashers, RPGs, and narrative adventures.

The game‘s grimdark aesthetic and gameplay remind us of Hexen, a retro game with a similar feel. Hexen was essentially Doom and Quake but in a dark fantasy setting instead of sci-fi.

Even the art style of Graven is reminiscent of Hexen with the game opting for a retro vibe to tell its story. Here’s everything we know about this creepy medieval fantasy adventure all in one place, including when it’s coming out and for which platforms.

3D Realms Graven will also have RPG elements.

Graven will be released on January 23, 2024, on PC with a console release later in the year.

What platforms will Graven be on?

Graven will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Graven trailer

Gameplay & setting

Graven is essentially an RPG but like old-school Elder Scrolls games such as Arena and Daggerfall, it will also play a lot like an FPS or first-person slasher. Players will be able to blast enemies with spells, pelt them with crossbow bolts, or smash an axe into their faces, depending on the path they choose to take.

Players will control a priest of the Orthogonal Order, who has been exiled after attacking his fellow Order members for sacrificing his adoptive daughter. The game will see the renegade priest hunt down those responsible for her death and purge his order of the heretics who corrupt it.

That’s all we know about Graven for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

