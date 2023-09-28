Modern Warfare 2 DOOM bundle fins new use for low FPS

Low frames-per-second in a first-person shooter usually spells trouble, but Modern Warfare 2 managed to turn that perception on its head with its DOOM crossover.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 puts a heavy emphasis on licensed collaborations. Todd McFarlane teamed up with Call of Duty to bring his iconic superhero Spawn to the Battle Pass. Players can also deploy as the likes of Ash Williams, Skeletor, and even Hellsing’s Alucard.

Activision also took this opportunity to dive into its own bag of IPs for unlikely worlds colliding. As part of the upcoming Haunting event, MW2 players can take on Diablo 4’s mini-boss Butcher or even deploy as Lilith or Inarius in Warzone.

But in arguably the most ambitious experiment, the Modern Warfare 2 devs attempted to combine two different eras of gaming.

Modern Warfare 2 DOOM bundle stuns players

CharlieIntel showed early gameplay footage of the DOOM bundle shotgun coming to Modern Warfare 2 on October 9.

The bundle somehow manages to capture the old-school look of DOOM from the 90s and uses low FPS as an effect rather than a hindrance.

Footage of the low FPS in action may be a little jarring at first, but community members gave the devs their flowers for the incredible attention to detail.

Modern Warfare 2’s trace bundle also includes a chainsaw, but how that weapon will look and act in-game remains to be seen.

YouTube streamer Myth responded: “This looks fantastic. Whoever worked in this should be insanely proud.”

Meanwhile, the LA Thieves Call of Duty League account added: “Ok, that’s heat.”

“Ok, this is fkn incredible. THIS is the kind of effort we like to see put into bundles and collabs,” a third commenter claimed.

It’s unclear if this bundle will end up providing any sort of advantage or disadvantage in-game, but fans will get a better idea when the bundle finally goes live in stores.