Classic N64 Rare shooter finally being added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced that Rare’s classic N64 shooter, Jet Force Gemini, is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in December.

Jet Force Gemini was an action platformer that was part of Rare’s killer run of titles on the Nintendo 64, where it’s counted among games like GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64, Banjo-Tooie, and Diddy Kong Racing.

In Jet Force Gemini, players control three different characters: the siblings Juno and Vela, and their dog Lupus, who are members of an intergalactic police force. Each character has unique powers, which are essential for exploring all of the alien worlds of the Jet Force Gemini universe.

While Jet Force Gemini is available on Xbox Game Pass as part of Rare Replay, it has never received a rerelease on Nintendo systems, due to Microsoft acquiring Rare. This is about to change, as Jet Force Gemini is set to make its long-awaited return to a Nintendo console.

Jet Force Gemini is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in December

The Nintendo of America Twitter/X account has announced that Jet Force Gemini is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers in December, though a final release day wasn’t confirmed.

Based on previous Nintendo Switch Online releases, Jet Force Gemini will likely also have an online multiplayer mode, allowing multiple players to access its Deathmatch maps and single-player co-op mode.

Jet Force Gemini’s arrival on Nintendo Switch Online is another huge get for the service, and it hopefully means that more Rare games are on the way. The fact that Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye 007 is on Nintendo Switch means that the doors are open for more Rare titles in the future, like Donkey Kong 64.

While it wasn’t attached to a big franchise, Jet Force Gemini still managed to attract a cult following in the years following its release. The game is long overdue for a return to Nintendo platforms, where it has the chance to impress an entirely new audience of players, who never experienced it in the ’90s.

Those same new players might also want to track down a guide, as Jet Force Gemini is notorious for its back-tracking and requiring collectibles to finish the game, to a degree rarely seen in modern titles.