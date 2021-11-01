xQc gets put on blast for “straight-up lying” after GTA RP showdown

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been blasted by the GTA RP NoPixel community for “straight-up lying” after losing a gunfight to another player and implying it happened without sufficient roleplay.

xQc is no stranger to butting heads with members of the GTA RP NoPixel community. In October 2021, they called him out over a ‘stripper’ joke aimed at a female streamer. He responded by accusing them of having “double standards.”

Now, the community has turned on him yet again after he was gunned down during a shootout. “Can you guys at least say something before you start shooting? Can you say at least anything at all? Can you engage with me? “Holy f**k!” he said.

The other player told him to “relax” and stop being “weird.” He explained that his crew was in the middle of a shootout with xQc’s crew and said it was not his responsibility if they didn’t tell him what was happening.

“What gunfight?” yelled xQc. “What gunfight? Where? What are you guys talking about? Nobody told me anything. What the f**k are you on about? Why would I go there with my gun out? I didn’t have my gun out!”

The incident sparked a discussion on Reddit. Some players pointed out that xQc’s crew did, in fact, tell him the shootout was happening on the radio while he was approaching. They accused him of “straight-up lying.”

“Asking what gunfight when Jack told him on the radio LUL,” wrote one user. “One second before the clip starts, he [asked a crew member if he was okay]. He 100% knew the gunfight had started,” wrote another.

They also claimed that “all is fair” when he wins a fight, but when he loses, it’s a different story.

“X wins a fight, all is fair, sh*t-talking all around. X loses a fight, and everything is scummy. What is this? Is this even RP?” wrote one user.

“Every fight he has been involved with when he loses, he uses the ‘its a rule break’ excuse. It’s getting so annoying,” wrote another. “Have you watched him playing rust? It’s not even specific to GTA?” added a third.

xQc seemingly responded to the backlash by calling out people on Reddit. Not only did he accuse them of being “mentally ill” and in need of “professional help,” but he also urged fans to stop valuing their opinions.

“Stop giving people credit. They’re f**king mentally ill. Redditors need professional help. They’re f**king braindead degenerate f**king morons. Stop computing their opinions as something of value. They are f**king sh*theads.”

The incident is another dent in the love-hate relationship between xQc and the GTA RP NoPixel community.

Despite all the backlash, his presence on the server has helped create many fond memories, including pulling off the infamous Rainbow Road heist.