xQc claims NoPixel GTA RP police officers log in just to hunt him down

After NoPixel GTA RP police officers foiled his plans in an intense shootout, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel insinuated that some of them log in just to increase their chances of hunting him down.

xQc has found himself at odds with police officers on the NoPixel GTA RP server many times now. He’s accused them of having double standards, being burnt out, breaking the rules, and has even called them “cringe” in some instances.

Now, to add to that list, he insinuated that some of them log in specifically to bolster their numbers and increase the odds of successfully hunting him down. He also wishes it was something that people made a “big deal” about.

“I don’t want to be weird about this. I know we got clapped, and we lost, I get it,” he said after police officers gunned him down. “But there is one thing that I’ll never agree with, and I wish that people made a big deal about it on Discord.

“If there are 12 officers on duty, if you log in, you don’t get to join an active situation,” he added. “I think that’s a fair thing. Seven people logged in and went crazy on me. I think that’s a little weird, but it is what it is.”

xQc didn’t harp on about it, though. Instead, he turned his attention to a “super hardcore” glitch that caused the body of an officer he killed to remain upright and effectively become a “shield wall.” He believes that’s what got him killed.

Things might not have worked out too well for him this time around. However, he’s had many successful getaways in the past, like when he pulled off the insane “Rainbow Road” bank heist with Sykkuno.