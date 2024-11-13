xQc questions why anyone wants to live in Canada despite living there himself

xQc put Canada and people who want to live there all on blast despite being from the country and currently residing there himself.

Whether it’s discussing the state of Twitch or calling out his fellow content creators, xQc is never one to shy away from expressing his opinion. Though during his November 12 Kick stream, he caught viewers off-guard with a hot take about his hometown.

xQc pondered why anyone would want to live in Canada, even though he currently resides in one of the country’s major cities, Montreal. This argument came from a video he watched during his livestream outlining the country’s high cost of living.

The video discussed how the country is struggling to combat a housing crisis, which xQc noted as being the cause of “a lot of the problems” locals face today.

And while xQc’s initial comments were direct reactions to the video he was watching, things then took a turn when he claimed that he had no idea why anyone would want to live in Canada.

He first criticized Toronto, calling it “lame” and expensive, appearing truly boggled by the notion that anyone would “want to live there.”

He then added that he feels the “same with Vancouver” and even Montreal, where he was born and raised.

xQc further noted during the conversation that he lives there “right now” but still doesn’t know why anyone else would choose to do the same. However, xQc has never had nice things to say about most places he’s lived in.

When chatting about his time living in LA, he once called the city a “rat sh*thole f***ing place” and said that he would have preferred to live in Florida over LA.

Despite living in the US for multiple years, xQc recently made the decision to move back to Canada, though he evidently isn’t settling in perhaps quite as he hoped.