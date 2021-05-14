xQc and Sykkuno pull off insane GTA RP "Rainbow Road" heist - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Sykkuno, and Team Rocket pulled off the impossible. Led by the two GTA all-stars, they made a “historic” GTA RP triple bank heist in the NoPixel server, sending the entire server on a rat race and coming out on top.

Getting a successful bank heist in GTA RP is hard enough, but three back-to-back-to-back is unheard of.

Well, it was, until Sykkuno pitched the ultimate plan to Buddha and the rest of the Chang Gang. Dubbed the Rainbow Road, Sykkuno wanted to heist all three banks in the NoPixel GTA RP server ⁠— Fleeca, Paleto, and the City Vault.

“I call this the Rainbow Road. We have two people out at Fleeca, one person waiting at Paleto with a hostage, and one person waiting at the Vault with four hostages in the backroom,” Sykkuno devised.

“We do the Fleeca, then immediately drive to Paleto and say ‘don’t do anything we’re robbing this one too.’ Then we drive over to the Vault right after that, you have four hostages, you walk out and say ‘we’re doing this one too.’”

Team Rocket launched off in their escapade, managing to get Fleeca and Paleto done without too much of a hitch. However, once they approached the Vault, they encountered some trouble.

With cops swarming them, they managed to pull off an insane getaway, involving driving their car off a cliff, riding a boat to the airbase, then taking two planes out for a joyflight to safety.

xQc, who was tasked with taking the goods, jumped out of Sykkuno’s plane into the ocean to throw off the cops, before being picked up by Buddha and Blaustoise.

Then, just over an hour after they started the heist, they got away scot-free to deposit their fat stacks of cash, raking in around $212,000 each.

“Holy sh*t we pulled it off,” xQc said as they drove away.

“That was the most insane thing I’ve ever done. I don’t know if anything is ever going to top that one. We just dropped every single colored bank in existence [and] got away,” Sykkuno added.

rainbow road !! — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) May 13, 2021

Team Rocket Rainbow Road Heist , Mission successful had a ton of fun with the boys! Can't believe we actually pulled this off! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @xQc @Sykkuno @blaustoise pic.twitter.com/gNX1eznbs1 — Buddha (@Thebuddha_3) May 13, 2021

Over 200,000 viewers combined across the four streams tuned into the heist, which has been lauded as the best in GTA RP history.

It’s certainly one for the history books, and it’s unlikely we will ever see something like it ever again.