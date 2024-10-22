Game dev responds after xQc and summit1g randomly banned on Steam

Just after internet stars xQc and summit1g were randomly banned from playing Marauders on Steam, the game developers responded.

On Monday, October 21, xQc was streaming when he noticed a game ban notification on his Steam profile.

Confused, xQc clicked on the link to find that he had been banned by the developers of Marauders, an indie looter-shooter released in early access in 2022.

“Huh? Wait, what? By Marauders?” he said.

News of the bans quickly went viral across social media, revealing that both he and summit1g were banned from playing the game.

However, it wasn’t long until the Marauders devs took to Reddit and made a statement on the situation.

“Hey Folks! It’s been brought to our attention that several prestigious Content Creators who have played our game in the past have been banned, after not having played in a long time. To Clarify things, this was NOT intentional on our part, and the fact that all of those Content Creators were targeted has us thinking it’s not a fluke. We are looking into it right now to find out what is going on, and to fix the situation,” they explained.

“From what we have gathered so far the bans have not occurred from anything that’s happened in game but it appears that the people affected were targeted because of connection to Marauders in the past. Other games seem to be having the same issue, so my apologies to those affected for the inconvenience.”

The developer also said that they’ve been in contact with a few of the affected creators and have “no record of anything” in their systems in regard to the bans.

“There are possibilities this could be happening from the Valve side, we are working with them to figure it out. Please keep an eye on your accounts folks,” they added.

While the reason behind xQc’s Marauders game ban doesn’t appear to be his fault, the Juicer is no stranger to getting banned on games. Back in July, he was banned from chatting on Valorant after calling his teammate the “r-word.”