What is NoPixel? How to apply and play GTA RP

GTA roleplay had a huge resurgence in popularity in February 2021, with some of Twitch’s biggest personalities joining the NoPixel RP server. But what actually is it? And how can I get involved? Let’s take a look.

What is GTA RP?

Roleplaying in GTA, more commonly known as GTA RP, involves players creating their own character, rather than playing out the lives of a story mode individual. The multiplayer mod, currently only available on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto, creates a whole new world on the Los Santos map.

Players are able to work as police officers, car dealership owners or even try their hand as criminal judge. On the other hand, gamers can take the risk of being thrown in prison by dealing drugs or joining a gang and engaging in turf wars with rival players on the server.

What is NoPixel?

NoPixel is currently the largest GTA V roleplaying server with the widest range of possibilities for roles players want to take on.

The NoPixel 3.0 update added a bunch of new roles for players. Players can be anything from a cop to a newsreader, a petty thief to a Breaking Bad-style cook. The range of possibilities added onto the base game by the NoPixel team is enormous.

For a full rundown of all the new assets, check out the trailer below.

As a result of these changes, GTA has seen a huge resurgence on Twitch, with some of the platform’s biggest streamers experimenting with the update.

Streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris have both tried their hand at playing GTA RP on NoPixel, with mixed levels of success.

Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has also been a big Twitch presence on the server, and has developed an unfortunate habit of discovering all sorts of bugs.

How to apply for NoPixel

Applications for NoPixel can be sent through their official website. Though, given the popularity of the server, there is no guessing as to how long it will take to receive a response, with standard whitelisting currently closed.

It’s worth noting that people who donate to the website will have their application reviewed quicker, meaning if you’re serious about getting into RP, it might be worth helping out with some of the costs.

Players can join a motorbike gang and attempt to evade the cops.

How can I play GTA V RP?

With standard whitelisting currently closed for NoPixel, it’s definitely worth trying your hand in a different server to learn the ropes and see if roleplaying is for you.

After downloading FiveM – the mod required to play on customized servers – there are hundreds of places to get started for any types of players regardless of whether you’re looking for casual fun or serious roleplay.

Be sure to follow the rules of each server to ensure you don’t land yourself in hot water.