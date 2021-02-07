Logo
GTA

What is NoPixel? How to apply and play GTA RP

Published: 7/Feb/2021 16:34 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 16:40

by Luke Edwards

Share

GTA RP

GTA roleplay had a huge resurgence in popularity in February 2021, with some of Twitch’s biggest personalities joining the NoPixel RP server. But what actually is it? And how can I get involved? Let’s take a look.

What is GTA RP?

Roleplaying in GTA, more commonly known as GTA RP, involves players creating their own character, rather than playing out the lives of a story mode individual. The multiplayer mod, currently only available on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto, creates a whole new world on the Los Santos map.

Players are able to work as police officers, car dealership owners or even try their hand as criminal judge. On the other hand, gamers can take the risk of being thrown in prison by dealing drugs or joining a gang and engaging in turf wars with rival players on the server.

YOUTUBE:JOBLESSGARRETTPlayers found guilty of a crime may be tried in court.

What is NoPixel?

NoPixel is currently the largest GTA V roleplaying server with the widest range of possibilities for roles players want to take on.

The NoPixel 3.0 update added a bunch of new roles for players. Players can be anything from a cop to a newsreader, a petty thief to a Breaking Bad-style cook. The range of possibilities added onto the base game by the NoPixel team is enormous.

For a full rundown of all the new assets, check out the trailer below.

As a result of these changes, GTA has seen a huge resurgence on Twitch, with some of the platform’s biggest streamers experimenting with the update.

Streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris have both tried their hand at playing GTA RP on NoPixel, with mixed levels of success.

Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has also been a big Twitch presence on the server, and has developed an unfortunate habit of discovering all sorts of bugs.

How to apply for NoPixel

Applications for NoPixel can be sent through their official website. Though, given the popularity of the server, there is no guessing as to how long it will take to receive a response, with standard whitelisting currently closed.

It’s worth noting that people who donate to the website will have their application reviewed quicker, meaning if you’re serious about getting into RP, it might be worth helping out with some of the costs.

Players can join a motorbike gang and attempt to evade the cops.

How can I play GTA V RP?

With standard whitelisting currently closed for NoPixel, it’s definitely worth trying your hand in a different server to learn the ropes and see if roleplaying is for you.

After downloading FiveM – the mod required to play on customized servers – there are hundreds of places to get started for any types of players regardless of whether you’re looking for casual fun or serious roleplay.

Be sure to follow the rules of each server to ensure you don’t land yourself in hot water.

GTA

GTA 6 leaker claims to reveal potential release date, Vice City setting & story details

Published: 6/Feb/2021 12:27

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online characters sat around a pool
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 6

A supposed new GTA 6 leak has claimed to reveal the game’s release date, as well as a few other things like changes to GTA Online and even a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption. 

There are plenty of highly anticipated games that fans are waiting to get their hands on, but there’s no doubt that GTA 6 stands above them all as the most sought after game yet to be released. 

Rockstar Games have stayed ultra-silent on what they’ve got planned, leaking supposed leakers and insiders to reveal a whole load of details. 

They all seem to be pointing in a similar direction – Vice City – with differences coming surrounding the main characters, what the story will be, and most importantly, when the game will be released.

Rockstar Games
There have been a tonne of leaks surrounding GTA 6.

Some fans, and leaks, still believe that the game will be revealed and released before 2021 comes to a close. Though, Rockstar is working on updating GTA 5 before the end of the year and that might hinder things. 

Though the newest leak, which comes via an anonymous Ask Me Anything from a supposed insider claims that the game will be released in October 2023. 

That would make it over 10 years between the first release of GTA 5 and GTA 6’s arrival, but it does make sense. Rockstar will need time to work with the new consoles, and having two or three years will help elevate the game to make it truly next-gen.

Details of the GTAVI 4chan leaker AMA that got taken down from GamingLeaksAndRumours

On top of that, the supposed leaker claims that Vice City will be the destination, but that GTA 5 will be worked into the story with mentions of things that happened. 

Apparently, GTA Online is set to be a more “grounded” experience than what fans have gotten used to with GTA 5, doing away with the flying cars, bikes, and wild items currently available. There’s also meant to be a re-release of Red Dead Redemption before GTA 6 launches. 

Obviously, while a lot of it sounds plausible, GTA 6 leaks do have to be taken with a massive pinch of salt. Actual Rockstar insiders have repeatedly said that the game is not close to being announced yet, but fans will always live in hope.