Black Ops 6 players report false shadow bans amid claims Ricochet can’t tell who’s cheating

Black Ops 6 players have been hit with shadow bans despite claiming not using any cheats, demanding devs to fix the issue.

Black Ops 6 is finally live after a short beta period. While fans have been singing its praises, calling it the “best” CoD ever and flocking to one specific game mode due to how amazing it is, the game is not without issues.

One of which is how players have been getting shadowbanned despite not using any cheats, as pointed out by the Anti-Cheat Police Department account via a post on X.

Claiming that the situation is “concerning,” they mentioned that it appears that Ricochet “can’t differentiate between legitimate players and cheaters,” which led to these false bans from their AI detection system.

And sure enough, just on X alone, when looking up “Black Ops 6 Shadow Banned,” you’d see tons of posts from players who have been going through this problem.

“Been shadow banned for absolutely no reason other than people mass reporting me. Fix your game. I haven’t paid £70 for this!” wrote one user, attaching an image informing them about limited matchmaking and that their account is “not eligible for appeal.”

Many players in the comments have claimed that they’ve run into the exact same thing—being left unable to play the game after getting shadowbanned.

“I bought Black Ops 6, 2 days ago. And I’ve already got shadow banned. And there is no way to appeal it? I have probably less then 10 hours in the game and now its unplayable,” wrote another user.

As the platform continues to get flooded by complaints, the Anti-Cheat Police Department ended their post with: “Imagine paying $70 for a game and getting banned for performing well! Many players are affected. What will Activision and Call of Duty do about this issue?” though they have yet to respond at the time of writing.

