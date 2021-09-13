xQc slams “cringe” GTA RP police officers after Twitch star was ambushed

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s feud with the Los Santos Police Department on the GTA RP NoPixel server reached new heights after a police officer accused him of having an ego, and he clapped back.

xQc and the Los Santos Police Department have had their fair share of run-ins throughout the years. However, things got personal this time around after a police officer accused xQc of having an ‘ego’ out of character.

But before we get to that, let’s take a look at what started it all: A botched hostage situation where police didn’t honor their agreement with xQc.

While trying to negotiate his exit strategy, he figured out that the police officers were planning to trick him and his partner into moving the hostage out of the way so they could open fire.

Still, he went ahead with it anyway, telling viewers he’d do it for fun to show them he’s right. And sure enough, he was. The moment he left the scene, he was ambushed, chased onto a rooftop, and eventually gunned down.

xQc was furious. He slammed the “cringe” police officers for not honoring his demands despite having a hostage as leverage.

One of them clapped back at him while he was locked in a cell, saying: “It always becomes an ego thing with that guy. It’s not enough just to get what he wants. He wants us to feel bad about it and for it to be an ego thing.”

Then, he seemingly broke character and alluded to the fact it’s inevitable because it’s xQc.

“I can’t prove who it is. But we all know who that is. The way he talks, the way he dresses,” he added.

The comments didn’t sit well with xQc, who insisted it wasn’t an ego thing. He believes it was fair game within the realm of roleplaying.

“He wants to act like he has more leverage. No, you don’t. I have a hostage,” he said.

“I’m in character and not getting that connection that somebody could die. I’m not getting feedback that what I have is valuable. I brought a hostage to the police department, and it’s worth nothing to them. They don’t give a sh*t.”

He admitted he might have been “pushing the limits” but claims the fact they didn’t honor their agreement was much worse.

“He says I have an ego. But you know what else I have? I have a hostage. End of conversation.”

It’s not the first time he’s been critical of police officers on the GTA RP NoPixel server, and it won’t be the last.

However, they’ve criticized him, too. And after this latest incident, it seems like the tension between them isn’t going to fade anytime soon.