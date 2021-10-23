xQc explains his one problem with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition remasters

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained why he thinks Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has missed the mark. The former Overwatch pro revealed Rockstar’s biggest problem with the GTA remasters.

After years of anticipation, Rockstar announced that they are finally remastering GTA titles III, Vice City, and San Andreas in the Definitive Edition. The 2021 reimagining gives the classic sandbox titles a modern makeover.

One person not the biggest fan of how the game looks is Twitch star xQc. While the Canadian is looking forward to playing it, the 25-year-old streamer revealed his biggest issue with the release.

xQc roasts GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition trailer

During his October 22 broadcast, the Twitch streamer reacted to the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition reveal trailer. The star broke down into laughter after seeing what the game’s graphics looked like.

“WAIT…it’s still S**T!” Lengyel exclaimed before continuing to laugh at the remaster’s visuals. “It’s just brighter! Ah, come on. Let’s be honest,” he said, before explaining to his audience why he doesn’t like the direction Rockstar went with the project.

According to xQc, the game’s original polygon style graphics had “charm” to them, which he felt is now somewhat diminished in the Definitive Edition’s HD makeover. “That’s what made their charm though, their pixelized, polygon looks,” he said.

Continuing his rant, he argued that most players never took issue with the character models having stiff closed hands in the PlayStation 2 era games. “Guys, nobody ever hated on the old school games because of the hands. And I think they had charm, because everyone was used to that,” he said.

The 25-year old then hit out at the old art style losing its charm as a result of the modern engine in the GTA Trilogy remasters: “Now they are all fluid and s**t! It’s just whatever.”

Despite his issue with the game’s new graphics, xQc clarified that The Trilogy is still going to be good, and promised viewers that he would re-play through the entire series when the project drops.

Lengyel is not alone in his criticism. Long-time GTA fans were also divided over the game as well, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations over what they argued was a “lazy” remaster.

While not everyone may be a fan of Rockstar’s visual direction with the retro titles, the box set will also see the classics completely overhauled to have the modern controls of V. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition releases on November 11, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.